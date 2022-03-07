Mayele stars as Yanga defeat Geita to maintain league lead

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mwanza. Young Africans (Yanga) have maintained their unbeaten run following their hard-fought 1-0 victory against Geita Gold at the CCM Kirumba Stadium.

Fiston Mayele was the hero once again after his first minute goal stood until the final referee’s whistle.



The victory means Yanga have maintained their unbeaten run this season while Mayele scoring his 10th goal, going level with Namungo FC striker Reliants Lusajo.

The Jangwani Street giants have so far collected 45 points from 17 matches.

Geita Gold played well and had chances to walk away with a positive result, but they fluffed their chances.

Meanwhile, defending champions, Simba, square off against Dodoma Jiji FC in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

The Msimbazi Street heavyweights will likely be out to grab the three points at stake in order to stay within touching distance with leaders Yanga.

Simba sit second with 34 points after playing 16 games and a victory against Dodoma Jiji FC will narrow the points gap against their traditional rivals, Yanga.

Dodoma Jiji FC will go to the match expecting to return to winning ways following a 1-1 draw against Ruvu Shooting in the league match.

Speaking ahead of the match, the Simba’s head coach, Pablo Franco, exuded confidence that his team will get the points at stake.

The Spaniard said the team is ready to fight for maximum points in every match with a view to successfully defending the title. Dodoma Jiji FC new coach Masoud Djuma said yesterday that his team was unfazed by Simba after undergoing intensive training.

The title race is seemingly a two-horse race, but there are still many matches to reshape the race.