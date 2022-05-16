Mechanic wins over Sh1.2 billion in betting jackpot

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A mechanic Valerian Massawe (36) from Kiluvya, Coast Region over the weekend became the latest billionaires in town after he won Sh1.2 billion cash prize from betting firm SportPesa after he accurately predicted 13 of last week's Jackpot matches.

He was announced on Monday May 16, 2022 by Sport Pesa’s board of directors chairman, Tarimba Abbas in a press conference in Dar es Salaam.

"It is my great pleasure on behalf of the company to announce to you that Florian Valerian Massawe is the official winner of our Jackpot winning Sh1.2 billion," he said.

He added: The Company has already made the payment of that amount of money to the winner.

He said this was the first time that someone has won jackpot of more than a billion since the company started its operations in Tanzania in 2017.

“It has been 14 months since announcing the last winner of the Jackpot who he led our Jackpot to grow rapidly to Sh1 Billion as it is the first time in the history of Tanzania,” said Tarimba.

In addition, Tarimba said the cash has already deposited in Massawe;s SportPesa account and they are following the procedure to hand over to him since the payments paid as soon as the winner emerges.

Eight Jackpot winners have been announced since the company was established in the country five years ago.