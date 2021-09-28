Omanyala wins prompt athletics body to focus on sprinters

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Athletics Tanzania (AT) has appealed long distance organisers in the country to include track and field events aiming to scout new talents.

The call has been made by AT President Silas Isangi following the superb performances of Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala during the second edition of the Kip Keino Classic at Kasarasni Stadium in Kenya. Omanyala finished second with 9.77 seconds whereby American sprinter Trayvon Brommel came first after recording 9.76 seconds respectively. The two-time World 100m champion Justin Gatlin from United States finished third after recording 10.03 seconds in the event. Omanyala also smashed the African record of 9.84 seconds held by South African Akani Simbine. He also smashed his own national record of 9.86 seconds.

Isangi said that there are so many sprinters in the country, but due to inadequate competitions, the runners are in ‘dark’. He explained that only AT’s events includes track and field events, but the events are not enough and made call to marathon organizers to include them in their programs.

“We have sprinters who contest only on our annual calendars. There are no marathon organisers who include 100 meters race, 200m and other. It is high time for race promoters to include the events and good enough, we have Benjamin Mkapa with all facilities,” said Isangi.