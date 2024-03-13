Samatta, Job, Mzamiru out of Stars squad for Fifa Series

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national football team (Taifa Stars) interim head coach, Hemed “Morocco” Suleiman, has left out the team’s skipper Mbwana Samatta ahead of inaugural FiIFA Series friendly matches in to take place in Azerbaijan.

Apart from Samatta, Morocco has also left out two key players, Young Africans (Yanga)’s first choice defender, Dickson Job and Simba’s attacking midfielder, Mzamiru Yassin.

The players have been dropped due to technical reasons, according to the information received by The Citizen.

When asked, the team’s assistant coach, Juma Mgunda, was not ready to comment on the matter and instead directed to the team’s head coach, who, however, did not answer the call.

Besides that, Morocco has called up Yanga’s striker Clement Mzize who was dropped ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Ivory Coast.

Others called up are Abdul Suleman alias Sopu (Azam FC), Kennedy Juma (Simba), Yahya Zayd (Azam FC) and goalkeeper Aboutwalib Mshery of Yanga. The team’s full squad is formed by goalkeepers, Aishi Manula (Simba), Kwesi Kawawa (Syrianka FC, Sweden), while defenders are Bakari Mwamnyeto, Ibrahim Hamad (Yanga); Mohamed Hussein, Kennedy Juma (Simba); Novatus Dismas (Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine); Miano Danillo (Villena), and Haji Mnoga of Aldershot Town, England.

Midfielders are Feisal Salum ,Zayd (Azam FC), Mudathir Yahya (Yanga), Morice Michael (RFK Novi Sad, Serbia), Himid Mao (Tala'ea El Gaish SC, Egypt), and Tarryn Allarakhia of Wealdstone, England. According to the fixture, Taifa Stars will play their first match on March 22 against Bulgaria and another against Mongolia on March 25.

Aside from Tanzania, other countries given the chance are Algeria, South Africa, Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea and Central African Republic.