Serengeti Girls beat France 2-1 at Fifa World Cup

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Under-17 women’s national football team (Serengeti Girls) on Saturday afternoon shocked the football World when they beat France 2-1 at the FIFA World Cup finals in India.

The match was played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao.

Serengeti Girls' goals were scored by Diana Mnally in the 16th minute and Christer Bahera who scored second from the spot in 56th minute.

Serengeti were unlucky not to record a bigger margin after they missed another spot kick.

The win against their much fancied opponents- France keeps their hopes of advancing beyond group stage alive.

For France who enjoyed the lion's share of possession reduced the deficit through Lucie Calba in 77th minute.

Serengeti Girls went down 4-0 in their first match against Japan at the same venue.