Simba continue to drop points as Yanga face Shooting today

Lindi. Mainland Tanzania Premier League defending champions Simba continued to drop points following their 2-2 draw against Namungo FC at the Ilulu Stadium in Lindi Region yesterday.

The result means, Simba are now 12 points behind the league leaders, Young Africans (Yanga), who have collected 55 points from 21 matches.

Yanga are now 95 percent sure of clinching this year’s league title. Simba have collected 43 points from 21 matches.

Namungo FC, who are in the third position with 30 points from 22 matches, scored their first goal in the eighth minute through Jacob Masawe, who received a good pass from Shiza Kichuya. However, Simba’s Shomari Kapombe equalized in the 41st minute after receiving a good pass from Mzamiru Yassin.

Namungo FC‘s second goal was scored by Obrey Chirwa after he was set clear by Reliant Lusajo in the 60th minute, but later Kibu Dennis of Simba equalized in the 79th minute after receiving a good pass from Meddie Kagere.

Meanwhile, the league continues today between Young Africans (Yanga) and Ruvu Shooting at the Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma Region. The Jangwani Street heavyweights will likely be out to grab the three points in order to continue dominating the top position in the league standings. Yanga have 55 points from 21 matches as Ruvu Shooting are placed 14th with 21 points from 20 games.

Speaking ahead of the match, Yanga assistant coach Cedric Kaze exuded confidence that his team will get the points. Kaze said the team is ready to fight for the maximum three points in every match with a view to winning this season’s title. He said they do not underestimate Ruvu Shooting and they are taking the match seriously.

“It is not going to be an easy match as each team in the league are struggling for a good result. We need to be very keen and we need to maintain our unbeaten run in the league,” he said.

Ruvu Shooting head coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa said his team are unfazed by Yanga after undergoing intensive training.

Mkwasa stressed that his players are psyched up to face the league leaders and grab the three points.

“We know that it is not going to be a walk in the park. Yanga have good players, but my boys are determined to record a win,” he said.

He said they are not in a good position in the league table and they target victory in order to avoid the danger zone. Victory for Ruvu Shooting will help them climb the league table to the 11th slot, leapfrogging Tanzania Prisons, Biashara United Mara and Dodoma Jiji FC.