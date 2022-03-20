Simba face Asec Mimosas in crucial CAF encounter

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Simba SC, today face Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast in the crucial football encounter at the Stade de l’Amitié, Cotonou in Benin.

The group D match has been scheduled to kick-off at 7pm Tanzanian time and Simba need either victory or a draw in order to pave the way for qualifying for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Another group D match set for today will see US Gendarmarie host RS Berkane of Morocco in Niamey’s Stade General Seyni Kountche at 7pm respectively.

The Msimbazi Street giants are at the top of Group D standings after collecting seven points from four matches while Asec Mimosas are second with six points and RS Berkane are third with six points respectively.

Niger’s US Gendarmarie are fourth with four points from four matches respectively. As per the group standings, all the four teams have a chance to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.

Simba head coach Pablo Franco exuded confidence that his team will get the maximum three points, despite facing a strong opposition. In the first leg held in Dar es Salaam Simba won 3-1.

The Spaniard said his team target to fight for points in every match with a view to qualifying for the next stage of the competition and gaining prestige for the team as well as for the nation.

“It is not going to be an easy match, but we are ready for the battle. We have prepared very well and only one player, Hassan Dilunga, has been ruled out of the game due to injury, we call on the team’s well-wishers to give us moral support as we are fighting for the nation’s glory,” said Pablo.

According to Pablo, he is proud to have committed players who, he believes, will come out with a good result. As per the record so far, Simba are the only team in Group D to have collect a point in an away match following their 1-1 away draw against US Gendarmerie in Niamey.

“We have to take precautions in the encounter as Asec are one of the strong teams that manage to win matches at their home ground,” cautioned Pablo.

He said all the mistakes that were made in their last match against RS Berkane have been rectified and he believes his players will utilise all the scoring chances to be created in the encounter.

“We will have to be very keen on the defence to avoid allowing goals against us and we will also have to utilize well all the scoring chances that come our way in the encounter,” he insisted,