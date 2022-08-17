Simba meet Geita Gold FC in mainland premier league match

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Mainland Premier League kicks-off in four venues today with all eyes and ears directed at the the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium where Simba will host Geita Gold FC from 6.15pm.

Other matches set for today are Coastal Union against Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium while Dodoma Jiji FC will encounter Mbeya City at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma from 4pm with Azam FC playing against Kagera Sugar from 8.15pm.

Simba and Geita Golf FC, which are also Tanzania’s representatives in the CAF competitions, will use the encounter to gauge skills of their players before playing the preliminary round.

The match is expected to be the most thrilling one due to high level preparations to both teams.

Simba’s head coach Zoran Maki said all players were in good form ahead of the encounter and their target is to win the match.

“We are not ready to disappoint our fans and members following 2-1 loss to our rivals Young Africans (Yanga) in a Community Shield encounter last week,” he said.

Advertisement

He said the club was taking the match very serious as they know it is going to be a toughest match. “This is the race to win the Tanzania Mainland Premier League title,” he said, adding that players were in high morale and ready to deliver the best.”

Club’s assistant captain Shomari Kapombe said they need a win in the game to be in a better position to emerge victorious in the premier league.

He said winning the match will console their fans after losing against Yanga.

"It will be the toughest match because Geita Gold FC are among the top four teams in the league," he said.

We are in a best rhythm, determined to win the league title this season, after missing it last season,” said Kapombe.

However, Simba should not expect an easy going with Geita Gold FC, they are also looking for a win, he said.

Geita Gold FC assistant coach Mathias Wandiba said they have had good training and targets to win the game.

He said players are not intimidated with Simba players, they are ready to deliver the best. “It is a fact that we are playing against one of the toughest team in the premier league,” he said.











