Simba part ways with head coach Zoran Maki

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC have parted ways with their Serbian head coach Zoran Maki, the club have announced on Tuesday September 6.

In a statement issued by the club’s Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Gonzalez the club said they have terminated a one-year contract with Maki who has coached Simba for 67 days.

Apart from that, the club have also made changes to the technical bench by terminating the contracts of goalkeeping coach Mohammed Rachid and fitness coach Sbai Karim.

The statement also said assistant coach Seleman Matola will lead the team ahead of their tomorrow’s NBC premier league match with KMC scheduled at the Benjamini Mkapa Stadium.

“The recruitment of the new head coach is underway, and shall be announced once the new candidate has been identified,” Ms Gonzalez said in a statement.

Zoran led the team to two victories in first NBC league games starting with a 3-0 win against Geita Gold on August 17, then a 2-0 win against Kagera Sugar on August 20, all played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Related Optimism reigns for Simba coach as new season nears

Advertisement

Read: Simba SC part ways with head coach Pablo Franco

Zoran, who has dual citizenship of Serbia and Portugal, was officially introduced to lead the squad on June 28 this year, taking the reins of Spanish Pablo Franco who joined Simba on November 10, 2021 before being fired on May 31, 2022.