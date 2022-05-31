Simba SC part ways with head coach Pablo Franco

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

After two days of deliberations, Simba SC have decided to part ways with head coach Pablo Franco Martin over what was alleged to be dissatisfaction with the team's performance.

Simba have relinquished both their Mainland Premier League title which they have won four consecutive seasons as well as the Azam Confederation Cup (ASFC) trophy which they won twice in a row.

Sources privy to the Msimbazi side say a decision has been reached by the club and the powers that be led by the CEO Barbara Gonzalez has already written a termination letter which the coach reportedly received yesterday evening.

Pablo has confirmed receiving the letter and that he returned it to the CEO because there were certain issues in the letter that were not in order so all that he is waiting for now is for Ms Gonzalez to make the adjustment for Pablo to sign.

"It is true we had a meeting with my bosses and there are things I did not agree with especially on the registration side, in the evening the CEO sent me a letter to terminate the contract but it was defective so I did not sign it, I sent it back for her to fix it,” Pablo was quoted by Mwanaspoti

"I did not plan to leave Simba because I had already acquired a visa to my family to come and live here for one year, so I am waiting for her to revise the letter and fix what I have suggested," said Pablo who joined Simba in November last year.



The club has also confirmed the decision in a statement that The Citizen has seen, also affected will be the team's physio Daniel De Castro Reyes.

On Saturday, Simba SC’s former board chairman and majority shareholder Mohammed Dewji said the 2022-23 has been the worst for the Msimbazi side recommending a revisit of the club’s strategy.

In a social media post, a few hours after Simba SC lost their Azam Sports Federation Cup semifinal against Yanga SC at CCM Kirumba in Mwanza, Dewji vented his frustration saying the board needs to make painful decisions regarding the future of the club

“This has been the worst season for Simba in last 5 years. The board needs to make tough decisions on the way forward. We need to overhaul our team and strategy and go back to the drawing board. We lacked motivation, passion and hunger to win trophies this year,” wrote Dewji.

It is probably these painful decisions that has led to the latest sacking which comes at a time when it is more evident that Simba will finish the season empty handed.