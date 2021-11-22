Simba SC target to collect Sh11.8 billion from different sources in 2021-22

By Imani Makongoro More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's champions Simba SC, has set itself a target of collecting Sh11.8 billion mainly from voluntary contributions, the club’s head of Finance and Administration, Yusuph Nassoro, told the club’s annual general meeting on Sunday.

Nassoro said that the money will be collected from various sources, including membership fees, sponsorships and gate collection.

He said former chairman of the club’s board of directors, Mohammed Dewji, will contribute Sh5.1 billion - and has already contributed Sh1.2 billion that was used in the registration of new players.

“I call on the club management to give Mo a certificate of appreciation for his contribution to the club’s development, which has managed to win the (Mainland) League title four seasons consecutively,” said Nassoro.

The meeting then went on to declare Mo the club’s honorary president.

According to Nassoro, the club had a deficit budget in last year’s operations, when they collected Sh12.1 billion - but spent Sh12.3 billion.

"The club needs to do well internationally - and should increase its budget as it cannot compete with continental clubs with a budget of Sh80 billion and more," he said.

He added: There are clubs that spend billions of shillings in their operations annually, and we need to increase our budget to compete with them.

Earlier, the club chairman, Murtaza Mangungu, revealed that Simba Sports Club (SSC) is planning to build a modern conference centre and offices at their current address on Msimbazi Street, that would earn them Sh500 million annually. Mangungu said the club currently earns Sh200 million annually from the club’s building.

The meeting was also attended by the Ilala constituency Member of Parliament, Mr Mussa Azan Zungu as the guest of honour.

“This building - which is one of the club’s investments - generates Shs200 million a year for the club. But, soon it will generate Sh500 million, and project construction starts next January, 2022.

“When the construction is completed, Simba fans and members will have the opportunity to visit the club’s headquarters and see it for themselves,” said Mangungu.

The club’s chief executive officer (CEO), Ms Barbara Gonzalez, outlined the club’s expectations and results, revealing that their contract with sponsors, Sportpesa, is set to expire soon.

“The contract expires this year, and we will give sponsorship priority to Sportpesa,” said Barbara.

In a related development, the meeting - which was attended by over 800 members - confirmed Mr Kassim Dewji as the new player registration committee chairman, replacing the late Zacharia Hans Poppe who died in September.