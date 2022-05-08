Simba take on Ruvu Shooting as Coastal clash with Polisi

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland Tanzania Premier League continues today at two different venues as defending champions Simba host Ruvu Shooting at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Apart from the Simba-Ruvu match scheduled to kickoff at 7pm, Coastal Union are hosting Polisi Tanzania today at the Mkwakwani Stadium.

The two matches are very crucial for all the four teams due to the fact that victory will improve their chances in the league standings.

Simba are placed second after collecting 43 points and target victory to reduce the gap with the league leaders, Young Africans (Yanga), who have collected 56 points from 22 matches.

The Msimbazi Street giants are still struggling to defend the title despite the huge gap against their traditional rivals. Yanga need 15 points in order to be crowned the title.

The Jangwani Street side, who are remained with eight games to finish the league, will be in action tomorrow against Tanzania Prisons at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, starting at 7pm.

Simba head coach Pablo Franco said his players are aware of the importance of the match and believes they will not let them down. “It is going to be a tough and thrilling game as Ruvu Shooting are among strong teams in the league,” said Pablo. He said their previous results were very disappointing after drawing three matches consecutively. Simba recorded a goalless draw against Polisi Tanzania before recording another barren draw against their traditional rivals, Yanga and later drew 2-2 against Namungo FC. Pablo said they are not underestimating Ruvu Shooting because their mission and vision is to win the game. “We have trained well ahead of the duel and believe we will record a good result. We need to restore our winning streak, despite the fact that Ruvu Shooting also target a good result to avoid being relegated,” he said. Ruvu Shooting head coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa said they are well prepared for the match. “We are ready for the match. All my players are in high morale. We are aware that Simba may come differently, aiming to record a good result, but we are unfazed by them, although we respect Simba as football giants. However, 90 minutes will determine who win or lose,” said Mkwasa.