Simba ten points behind leaders Yanga after draw

Moshi. Simba Sports Club need to struggle harder in order to leapfrog their traditional football rivals, Young Africans (Yanga) following their barren draw against Polisi Tanzania at the Ushirika Stadium in Moshi yesterday.

Simba - who are the League’s defending champs - are now 10 points behind Yanga in the league’s standing. This means that Simba need to win four matches while ‘praying’ for Yanga to lose the same number of points in order to go to the top of the standings and retain the title.

The results also opened wider the chance for Yanga to win the title for the first time in the last four seasons when Simba dominated the league. Simba players created various scoring chances in the thrilling encounter and have themselves to blame for failing to win the match.

Chriss Mugalu is the player that is to blame most in after he failed to utilize two scoring chances, while Kassim Haruna failed to score in the second-half while alone with Simba’s goalkeeper Beno Kakolanya,

So far, Yanga are at the top of the standings with 51 points from 19 matches. The Jangwani Street club is yet to lose a single match in the league, but have drawn three. Yanga recorded a barren draw against Simba before registering 1-1 against Namungo FC - and, later, ended in a goal-less draw against Mbeya City.

Yanga have conceded only five goals, and scored 33 goals - with their striker Fiston Mayele leading the race for the Golden Boot by scoring 11 goals. Namungo FC striker Reliants Lusajo is in the second position, with 10 goals.

Others in the Golden Boot race are George Mpole (Geita Gold: nine goals); Saido Ntibazonkiza (Yanga), Meddie Kagere (Simba) and Vitalis Mayanga of Polisi Tanzania, each of whom have scored 6 goals. Also on the list is Jeremiah Juma of Tanzania Prisons who has scored five goals. Teams that are struggling to avoid the relegation zone are Mbeya Kwanza (who are at the bottom of the league table with 14 points); Tanzania Prisons (who are in the 15th slot, with 16 points), and Mtibwa Sugar (who are placed 14th after winning 20 points).

The list also includes Dodoma Jiji FC (21 points, and are in the 13th position).

Other teams that are in danger of relegation are Coastal Union (21 points); Ruvu Shooting (21 points), and Biashara United Mara (22 points).