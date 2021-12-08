Tanzania to field 4 swimmers in Fina World Championships

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Four swimmers have been selected to represent Tanzania in the 15th edition of the Fina World Swimming Championships scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates from December 16 to 22.

The swimmers are Collins Saliboko, Hilal Hemed Hilal who will compete in the men’s category and Ria Save and Eunike Mathayo in the women’s. The swimmers will be under head coach Alexander Mwaipasi as the Tanzania contingent will also comprise officials including Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) chairman Imani Alimanya and Vice Chairperson Asma Hilal.

The officials are expected to attend the World Swimming Federation Congress to be held in parallel with the championships.

As Hilal is in Dubai for training, Collins, Ria and Eunike are currently in Uganda ahead of the African Zone Three championship.

According to TSA’s statement, the team is expected to leave the country on December 14 for Abu Dhabi ahead of the contest. The team decides to leave early in order to experience modern swimming pool facilities and to acclimatise to weather conditions. The team needs Sh30.5 million in order to travel together with the officials. TSA is still struggling to raise the amount and has appealed to stakeholders to support them. The 15th FINA World Swimming Championships were previously programmed for December 13 - 18 but were pushed back for three days.

The championships, which were cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, were set for this year and will take place in a 25-metre (short course) temporary pool installed at Etihad Arena.

Advertisement

In September 2021, it was announced that the Championships would be part of a larger aquatics program called the Abu Dhabi Aquatics Festival, which includes contests in the pool as well as in open water swimming, diving, and high diving.