Tanzanian boxer Hassan Mwakinyo banned in the UK

By Imani Makongoro More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian professional boxer, Hassan Mwakinyo has been banned from fighting in the United Kingdom, two weeks after he was beaten by British boxer Liam Smith in the super welterweight non-title bout in Liverpool.

According to the world professional boxing records rankings (Boxrec), Mwakinyo has been banned by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC).

The statement, however, did not disclose the reason why the Tanzanian pugilist was banned from fighting in the UK, although it is speculated that the fight against Smith could be the reason.

The decision does not prevent Mwakinyo from fighting in other parts of the world, according to professional boxing regulations.

While fighting with Mwakinyo in Liverpool, Smith was banned from fighting in the United States by the country’s boxing board.

While that happens, the National Sports Council (NSC) has instructed the Tanzania Professional Boxing Regulatory Commission (TPBRC), to investigate the recent results between Mwakinyo and Smith.

For his part TPBRC president, Mr Chaurembo Palasa said they have left that matter to the government, although the only authority eligible to take action against Mwakinyo is the British Boxing Board.

"If the board did not issue his payment, then that is the punishment, here in Tanzania we can punish him for not taking TPBRC's approval, but the result is under the jurisdiction of the British authority," he said.