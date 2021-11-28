Tanzanian boxer Majiha shocks Horn after TKO victory in the UK

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian professional boxer Fadhiri Majiha says it was not easy for him to win over Harvey Horn in their non-title flyweight bout held on Thursday night at the York Hall in the UK.

Majiha recorded a technical knockout (TKO) win in the fourth round of the eight round fight. The event was known as Wasserman Boxing’s Development Series show.

Speaking on the phone from the UK, Majiha said Horn is one of the famous and tough professional boxers in the UK and had to fight hard in order to win the contest.

“I faced a tough challenge in the bout. As you know, to win a fight abroad, especially in the UK, you must fight hard. I have made new history in the game,” said Majiha, who was a late substitute to fight Horn.

The flyweight Horn who won an European silver-medal as an amateur and went on to win the World Championship.

The experienced Majiha returned to the ring last month after a two-year break and now he looks more dangerous to his opponents.

Majiha previously lost his three fights in the UK to Qais Ashfaq, Paul Butler and Andrew Selby, whom he dropped twice before losing on points.

In his fight against Horn, Majiha started the first round with a warning when he punched his opponent with a good right.

However, Horn looked in total control in the second and third rounds as he moved and threw a flurry of punches on Majiha. But midway in the fourth round, Majiha punched Horn with a good right that rocked the latter.

The Londoner fought back off the ropes, but Majiha’s confidence was up and he started throwing bombs.

Horn tried to fight his way out of trouble, but was caught by a flurry of punches on the head before he was floored by a left hook.