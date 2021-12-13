Tanzanian swimmers win 2nd place in Cana Zone 3

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national swimming team ‘Tanzanite’ has finished in the second position in the African Zone Three Championships held in Kampala, Uganda.

This is more or less the same achievement for Tanzania in the African Zone Three championships, in which it has managed to finish among the top three in the past.

In 2016, Tanzania won the title in the event that was held in Kigali, Rwanda, beating seven other countries to the trophy. Then it won it again in the 2017 edition held in the country.

The Tanzanite fielded 26 swimmers who collected 2,638 points in the championships that featured six countries.

The host, Uganda, won the title for the first time after collecting 2,827 points. A former champions, Kenya, was placed third, with 2,369 points.

In the last event held in Nairobi, Kenya, Tanzania finished third overall behind Kenya and Uganda. The country was also placed in the third position in the Khartoum event in 2018.

The results this year also show that Burundi finished fourth with 802 points, while Sudan was fifth, with 250 points. Eritrea was the last, placed in the sixth position after collecting a measly 17 points.

Speaking after the results, Tanzania’s national team manager, Hadija Shebe, commended the swimmers for their fighting spirit, despite finishing in the second place.

Hadija admitted that “the competition was very tough, and the Tanzanian swimmers did their best, although they finished in the second position.

“Our target was to win the title for the third time, not to finish second. But, all in all, our swimmers still deserve compliments,” Hadija insisted.

Tanzanian swimmers who were in the squad to Kampala were Collins Saliboko, Delbert Ipilinga, William Chengula, Ethan Alimanya, Ria Save, Sophia Latiff, Natalia Ladha, Nathan Kagoro and Austin Okore.

Others were Aaron Akwenda, Isaac Mukani, Michael Joseph, Mohameduwais Abdulatiff, Norbert Godbless Shoo, Parth Jayesh Motichand, Romeo Mihaly, Christian Neville Fernandes and Amylia Chali.

Also, on the list are Bridget Heep, Crissa Dilip, Lina Goyayi, Maryam Ipilinga, Eunike Mathayo, Delvin Barick, Nabeel Gahhu, and Filbertha Demello.

The team was under Alexander Mwaipasi as head coach. Other officials were the Tanzania Swimming Association secretary general, Inviolata Itatiro; technical director Amina Mfaume; treasurer: Anna Shanalingigwa; assistant manager: Isabella, and Hadija Shebe as team manager.