Twiga Stars outshine Comoros in Cosafa Cup encounter

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national women’s football team, Twiga Stars, have launched well their campaign for defending the Cosafa Women’s Cup after beating the Comoros 3-0 yesterday at the Madibaz Stadium in South Africa .

Twiga Stars’ goals were scored by Donisia Minja who opened the score in the 13th minute and Enekia Kasonga scored two goals in the 41st and 52nd minutes. Kasonga was named the best player of the match and was a awarded a special gift.

Twiga Stars dominated the encounter from the start and created many clear scoring chances that were, however, wasted by the team’s strikers.

“The players deserve compliments for starting well in the competition. We need to continue stretching our muscles in the coming matches,” said the team head coach Bakari Shime.

As per the fixture, Tanzania, who are in group C, will play their second match against Botswana next Monday at the same venue, where the game will kick-off at 15:30pm.

The final group stage match for Twiga Stars will take place on September 7 against Malawi and will kick-off at 15:30pm at the Madibaz Stadium.

Twiga Stars players are in good shape ahead of the tournament which has also group A that comprises Mauritius, Mozambique and Angola.

Group B has Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia and Zambia.

Tanzania are seeking to retain the title they won last year in South Africa, where they beat Zambia in the final encounter of the tournament.

The 12-team competition features the best of the Southern African region in a race for the coveted trophy that has only been won by two other sides – South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The likes of 2023 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Zambia will be hoping to add their name, as will last year’s beaten finalists Malawi, who came so close to a famous win.

In the tournament, South Africa have brought a side packed with potential future stars, while the likes of 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter finalists Botswana are also in the field and will be eyeing the title.