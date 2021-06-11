Yanga chasing Kaizer Chiefs’ striker Lazarous Kambole

By Agencies More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Jangwani giants are reportedly in the hunt of Kaizer Chiefs Lazarous Kambole whose is among the players who are set to be released in June.

The South African club is set to reshuffle its squad following what has been a disappointing 2020/21 domestic campaign, which has already seen Gavin Hunt sacked and replaced by Stuart Baxter.

The Zambian has scored a single goal in 39 appearances – this season he hasn’t scored in 22 appearances playing in attacking positions across the frontline.

Sources have confirmed that Engineer Hersi Ally Said, has touched down at OR Tambo International Airport after flying in from Congo DR to put pen to paper on a deal for the Zambian striker.

There have already been preliminary meetings that took place when Amakhosi traveled to Tanzania for their CAF Champions League quarterfinal tie against Simba last month.

The 27-year-old was an unused substitute in that game and has struggled to break into the Chiefs setup since arriving from ZESCO United in 2019.

Advertisement

Yanga is said to be aiming to give Kambole a contract that will match what he is currently earning in Naturena.

Chiefs are willing to release Kambole as that will enable them to also open a foreign space, which will allow them to bring in other foreign players that have already been identified.

"The Engineer has already flown to South Africa, specifically for the Kambole deal which, if all goes right, should be sealed by the time he comes back to Tanzania," says a source.

"Plenty of the preliminary talks have already been done and it is now a matter of sealing the deal. What Kambole is on at Chiefs is not too far from what Yanga can afford, so it is all a matter of negotiations.

"Kambole needs the game time as well and, based on how he has done at Chiefs, there won’t be much interest in him from the PSL."

The Zambian has given Chiefs a return of just a single goal in 39 appearances – this season he hasn’t scored in 22 appearances playing in attacking positins across the frontline.