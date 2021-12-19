Yanga face Prisons as Simba, Kagera encounter postponed

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Football maestros Young Africans (Yanga) today undergo a litmus test by Tanzania Prisons at the Nelson Mandela Stadium from 4pm in the Tanzania Mainland Vodacom Premier League.

Yanga aim to continue with their positive results in the league, while Tanzania Prisons want to prove their worth against the country’s soccer giants by stopping their unbeaten run in the league.

Yanga are at the top of the league standings with 20 points from eight matches while Tanzania Prisons are placed 13th with eight points from eight matches. Yanga head coach Nesreddine Nabi said they are targeting victory against Tanzania Prisons in order to widen the team’s points gap with other clubs in the Premier League. “We need to be well-focused in the match, knowing it is not going to be easy, as each club is out and out for victory on the soccer pitch. “We want to maintain our winning streak by continuing to win match after match, despite facing tough opponents,” said Nabi Yanga are expected to field their key players while missing Yannick Bangala, Kibwana Shomari and Yusuph Athuman. Tanzania Prisons head coach Shaaban Kazumba said their target is to stop Yanga’s unbeaten record in the league. Kazumba said his players are in good shape to face challenges of the league leaders.

He further added that his team has trained well and all of his players are fit for the encounter. “It will indeed be a tough match. But we have been in intensive training ahead of the game, and our players are able, willing and ready to make us happy,” said Kazumba.

According to the coach, Prisons are aware that Yanga are in top form, but that will not stop them from targeting an upset.

Meanwhile; Kagera Sugar- Simba match at the Kaitaba Stadium was postponed due to health complications faced by 16 Simba players. The players faced influenza.