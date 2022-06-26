Yanga officially receive NBC Premiership trophy

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) yesterday officially received the Mainland Tanzania NBC Premier League trophy at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya Region.

This is the 28th trophy for Yanga to win since the establishment of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League in the country.

Yanga yesterday maintained their unbeaten run in the league after a 1-1 draw against Mbeya City at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya Region.

Yanga’s goal was scored by Heritier Makambo in the 39th minute before Mbeya City equalised through Joseph Ssemujju in the 50th minute through a penalty resulted from a hand ball by Bakari Mwamnyeto’in the danger zone.

“My players deserve compliments for the best show in the league match which was very tough,” said Yanga assistant coach Cendric Kaze.

Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administrations and Local Government) Innocent Bashungwa handed over the trophy to Yanga captain Bakari Mwamnyeto in a brief ceremony held at the Sokoine Stadium. Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia, Tanzania Premier League Board officials and Mbeya Region’s officials attended the trophy hand-over ceremony that also saw Yanga players and officials being awarded gold medals for winning the league title. Meanwhile, the league continues today as football giants Simba SC face Tanzania Prisons at the Sokoine Stadium. Another match today will see Mtibwa Sugar clash with Namungo FC at the Manungu Complex at Turiani in Morogoro Region.

The matches are expected to be tough as each team will be targeting victory in order to improve their position in the league standings.

Simba, who are placed second with 60 points, will be playing just as a formality while Tanzania Prisons, who are placed in the 15th position with 26 points, will likely target victory in order to avoid the relegation zone.

The prison warders may leapfrog Ruvu Shooting if they win today over Simba. Ruvu Shooting are placed in the 13th position with 29 points from 29 matches.

The Coast Region based team recorded a 2-1 victory over Mbeya Kwanza at the Majimaji Stadium in Ruvuma.

Tanzania Prisons head coach Patrick Odhiambo said they are facing an uphill task against Simba in today’s encounter.