Yanga SC take on Dodoma Jiji as Mtibwa Sugar face Coastal

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland Tanzania Premier League continues today at three different venues.

However, all eyes and ears will likely be directed at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma Region, where the league leaders, Young Africans SC (Yanga), will take on Dodoma Jiji FC, starting at 4pm.

Apart from the match, Mbeya City will host Polisi Tanzania at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya Region at 2pm and at 4pm Mtibwa Sugar will face Coastal Union at the Manungu Complex in Turiani, Morogoro Region.

Yanga will likely target to maintain their winning streak in the league while Dodoma Jiji will need to prove their worth and improve their chance in the league standings by stopping Yanga’s unbeaten run.

Yanga are at the top of the league’s standings with 57 points from 23 matches while Dodoma Jiji are placed eighth with 28 points from 23 matches too.

Yanga head coach Nabi Nesreddine said they are targeting victory over Dodoma Jiji in order to extend their lead against other clubs in the Premier League.

Advertisement

“We need to be well-focused in the match, which is not going to be easy, as each club are out for victory on the football pitch.

“We want to maintain our winning streak, despite facing a strong opposition,” said Nabi.

The Tunisian coach added that they are taking the encounter seriously because Dodoma Jiji FC are among the strong teams in the league.

Dodoma Jiji head coach Masoud Djuma also said they are taking the game seriously in order to end Yanga’s unbeaten record and improve their chance in the league standings.

Djuma expressed that his players are in good form to face the challenge of Yanga. He said they have trained well and all of his players are fit for the encounter.

“It is going to be a tough game, but we have underwent intensive training for it, and our players are able, willing and ready to make us happy,” he said.

He explained that they are aware that Yanga are also in good form, but that will not stop Dodoma Jiji from coming out with a good result.

According to Djuma, they know the importance of the match and believe their players will not let them down.

“It is a crucial match for us to win in order to go up,” he said.