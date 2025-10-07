Tanzania’s electoral body revises 2025 voter roll after Zanzibar updates

Arusha. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made minor adjustments to the number of registered voters and polling stations ahead of Tanzania’s 2025 General Election, following updates from the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC).

In a statement issued yesterday, INEC said the revision follows the completion of voter data verification and processing in Zanzibar, where final figures show 717,557 registered voters and 1,752 polling stations.

As a result, the total number of registered voters across Tanzania now stands at 37,647,235, down slightly from the 37,655,559 announced on July 26, 2025.

Despite the minor change, the updated figure represents a 26.53 percent increase from the 29,754,699 voters recorded in the 2020 General Election.

According to the new data, 36,650,932 voters are from Mainland Tanzania, while 996,303 are from Zanzibar. Women constitute a slight majority at 18,950,801 (50.34 percent), with men numbering 18,696,439 (49.66 percent).

INEC also announced a slight revision to the number of polling stations to be used during the polls, now totaling 99,895, compared to 99,911 previously reported. Of these, 97,348 are on the Mainland and 2,547 in Zanzibar.

The commission noted that the new total represents a 22.47 percent increase from the 81,567 polling stations used in 2020, part of ongoing efforts to enhance voter access and reduce congestion at polling centres.

INEC reaffirmed that, under the Elections Act No. 1 of 2024, Zanzibar’s voter register, managed by ZEC, forms part of the national voter register for the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the Isles.

“The Zanzibar Voter Register will form part of the INEC Voter Register for the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in Zanzibar,” the statement reads.