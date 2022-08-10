Uhuru fails to give Raila win in own polling station

By Mary Wambui More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto garnered more than double the votes that were cast in favour of his closest rival Raila Odinga at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s polling station -- Mutomo Primary school in Gatundu South.

A total of 983 ballots were cast in favour of Ruto while Odinga got 464 votes.

The polling station has a total of 2,164 registered voters and only 1,460 turned up to vote.

Three of the votes cast were rejected.

Agano presidential candidate Waihiga Mwaure garnered four votes at the polling station and his Roots party counterpart George Wajackoya garnered nine.