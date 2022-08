By Allan Olingo More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto pulled an upset in Azimio la Umoja running mate Martha Karua's own polling station by through a clear win, with Karua only delivering less than a third of the votes.

Results from form 34A posted by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) showed that at the Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu Constituency where she voted, DP Ruto garnered 911 votes against Mr Odinga's 311 votes.