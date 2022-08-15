William Ruto is Kenya's President-elect

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

Nairobi. Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati has declared DP William Ruto Kenya's President elect.

Mr Ruto was declared the winner of a closely fought election after garnering 50.49% of the vote against Raila Odinga's 48.85%.





The announcement at the Bomas of Kenya auditorium, which comes six days after Kenyans went to the ballot, was followed by jubilation from the Kenya Kwanza camp. There was also audible disgruntlement from the Azimio camp.

The announcement is also a culmination of a wait coloured by prolonged verification processes that has been interrupted several times after complaints by supporters of the main candidates.

The vote was carried out peacefully, with international observers praising the electoral commission for a job well done. The East Africa Community, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad), the Commonwealth and the African Union (AU)/Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) observer missions in Kenya also praised the National Police Service for their professionalism at the polling stations.

However, the team faulted the use of state resources during political campaigns, failed Kenya Integrated Election Management System (Kiems) kits in a number of polling stations, low voter turnout and lack of youth participation in both elective posts and voting.