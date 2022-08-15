Breaking: Split at the IEBC, as commissioners disown Presidential results

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Nairobi.A section of the Kenya's electoral commission which includes the vice chairperson does not agree with the results that are about to be announced at the Bomas of Kenya.

The commissioners, including vice chair Juliana Cherera, commissioners Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang'aya, have alleged that the results were arrived at in an opaque manner, without giving further details.

Speaking at Serena the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Vice chairperson Julian Cherera on behalf of the other four commissioners said the 2022 was the were issue in the final tallying of the Presidential election tallying process.

“We cannot take ownership of the results that is going to announced at the Bomas of Kenya because of the opaque nature of how the process was handled,” said the deputy commissioner.





More to follow...