EDITORIAL: RCS, DCS SHOULD AIM FOR DISTINGUISHED SERVICE

Following President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s reorganisation of district commissioners on Saturday, Tanzanians expect nothing less than distinguished service from these important lieutenants of the Head of State.

The appointment of new DCs and transfer of others came hot on the heels of President Hassan’s recent reshuffle of regional commissioners. It is hardly surprising that Tanzanians waited for the changes with bated breath given that the country has in recent years had its fair share of rogue RCs and DCs whose conduct was outright criminal.

Tanzania had sunk to such an extent that some RCs and DCs saw it fit to do whatever they pleased as long as they thought what they did struck a chord with the powers that be. Calling them loose cannons is a gross understatement.

Serving the people selflessly, irrespective of their political affiliation and social standing, was not a priority. Instead, disproportionate effort was directed at suppressing the Opposition, fighting real and imagined enemies, and engaging in personality cult.

One would struggle to recall such impunity and don’t-care attitude among RCs and DCs even during the worst excesses of one-party rule. President Hassan’s reshuffling of RCs and DCs was in effect house-cleaning of sorts following the removal of arguably the most controversial elements.

Tanzania has entered a new era, and we expect RCs and DCs to execute their mandate strictly in line with the Constitution. This is an era where, hopefully, the most effective way to impress the appointing authority is being on the straight and narrow rather than turning into indefatigable praise-singers.

Advertisement

The are some examples of RCs and DCs who won accolades in the past five years or so without having to shout from the rooftops, throw their weight around, or step on too many toes. Fortunately, most of them are well known, and should serve as a fine example to other RCs and DCs.





HEED NEW CALL ON EDUCATION

It is significant that the Minister for Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, has admitted to shortcomings in the current Education Policy adopted in 2014. In that regard, she openly agreed with calls from assorted stakeholders that there is a real need for changes to the country’s education system.

The changes should enable learners to readily and effectively “cope with the ongoing political, economic, scientific and technological changes” that are rapidly taking place globally.

In other words, the changes must focus on developing latent talents, and instilling practice-oriented skills, in our students and graduates which help them to apply their potentials meaningfully – unlike the current system which simply recognises their performance in the classroom and examinations.

Addressing a special forum in Dar es Salaam, Prof Ndalichako said the government is very much open to views on the requisite changes.

We have every reason to believe the minister. But – as this would be the country’s sixth major change in our Education system in recent times – we must ensure we adopt a system that is practical skills-oriented rather than one which simply satisfies teachers and examiners.