EDITORIAL: TANZANIA, KENYA SHOULD BE PARTNERS, NOT ADVERSARIES

After years of squabbles between Tanzania and Kenya, the two neighbouring countries finally reset their bilateral relations this week. The countries are pioneers of regional socioeconomic and political integration dating back several decades under British rule.

They also are founder members of the East African Community (EAC), which currently includes Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Southern Sudan.

This newfound working relationship involving the two biggest economies within the EAC is the direct result of talks in Nairobi between President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Kenyan counterpart, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta.

As Vice President of Tanzania under her predecessor and mentor, the late Dr John Magufuli, who died from cardiac complications on March 17, Ms Hassan constitutionally ascended to the highest office in the land on March 19 this year, thus becoming the first woman president in the East African region.

In due course of time and events a mere 45 days later in the presidency – and also as head of state and (the only woman) member of the six-nation EAC Summit – President Hassan made a two-day state visit of Kenya at the invitation of Mr Kenyatta earlier this week.

What with one thing leading to another, the two heads of state reached consensus on the way forward for meaningful and sustainable socioeconomic development of their countries.

Advertisement

Both presidents – no doubt acting on well-researched advice of their closest official aides – struck agreements on several trade and other functionally developmental issues.

As we reported in our edition yesterday, the two for starters agreed to bolster and re-energise their Joint Commission on Cooperation. Specifically, they agreed – among other things – to strengthen trade and other economic ties between the two countries, including tourism, transport and other logistical areas.





Natural gas pipeline

They also agreed on the construction of a road from Bagamoyo in Tanzania to Malindi in Kenya, and a natural gas pipeline from Dar es Salaam to Mombasa intended to share energy and other tradable resources.

Perhaps not surprising, the two presidents also agreed to cooperate in culture, social integration and natural heritages, as well as security issues as part of the global fight against terrorism.

Tanzania and Kenya do indeed have much in common. For example, the two countries are home to the Maasai, Luo and Kurya ethnic groups across their common border.

It is also held that the Pare in Tanzania and the Taita in Kenya are really of the same tribal origins. Tanzania and Kenya are also the only two countries in the world which have officially designated Swahili and English as their official languages.

If nothing else – we say in full confidence and trust of the two heads of state – all this virtually opens a new chapter in the two countries’ relations. The talks and resulting agreements signify that the two presidents are more than able, willing and ready to turn their backs on recent diplomatic and trade spats, which have impeded cross-border investments and trade.

Tanzania and Kenya are indeed exemplary in this, and other nations in the EAC, Sadc, Comesa, IGAD and the AfCFTA should take a leaf out of their book on cross-border relations and integration in general.