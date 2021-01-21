EDITORIAL: WHY BIDEN FACES AN UPHILL TASK AS NEW US PRESIDENT

Mr Joe Biden was yesterday inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States of America, bringing to an end one of the most tumultuous periods in the history of the US, courtesy of his predecessor, Mr Donald Trump, who served for only one term.

Mr Trump was elected in 2016 on the back of his campaign slogan “Make America Great Again”, but he instead made America the laughing stock of the world during his chaotic four years in the White House, which ended after he lost last year’s election to Mr Biden, a defeat Mr Trump has still not publicly conceded.

One would struggle to find any other US president who did as much damage to America – and the world – as Mr Trump. President Biden has his hands full as he steps into the sumptuous Oval Office at the White House and settles into his new role as the holder of arguably the most powerful office on the planet. One of the most urgent tasks awaiting him is to clear the mess left behind by his predecessor.

Mr Biden should be well aware that the US was to the rest of the world synonymous with haughtiness, unilateralism and isolationism during the Trump era. Mr Trump tore up a number of key international agreements with the kind of disdain that is rarely seen in global diplomacy these days.

In contrast to previous administrations, the US also had an arms’-length relationship with Africa as Mr Trump aggressively pursued his controversial “America first” foreign policy. All this, needless to say, did nothing to “make America great again”, and only served to lower the US’ standing in eyes of the global community.

As a result, President Biden now faces the unenviable task of repairing this massive damage and restoring at least some of the respect and trust the US commanded before Mr Trump stunned the world by winning the 2016 election. We wish Mr Biden all the best in this endeavour.

GIVE YOUTH REASON TO LIVE

Suicide has been linked to mental disorders such as depression, psychiatric complications, alcoholism and drug abuse. Suicide isn’t just a state of mind that develops overnight. It is a lingering thought in a person’s life and finally when one hits rock bottom, he or she fails to see the end of the tunnel anymore and simply calls it quits.

A lot of people criticise suicide victims, never having been in their position to fully comprehend the person’s emotions or thoughts.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that over the last 45 years, suicide rates have risen by 60 per cent worldwide and is one of the leading causes of death in teenagers and basically people between the ages of 15 and 45. Some African countries rank high among nations with the highest rates of suicide, according to WHO.

For national responses to be effective, a comprehensive multi-sectoral suicide prevention strategy is needed, WHO notes.

Solid family structures, sound mental health policies and services are urgently needed to discourage more young people from killing themselves. The mental wellbeing of our youth is equally important as their physical health in a world that has become more competitive and where peer pressure is a big issue.