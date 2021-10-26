FERTILISER: ACT NOW TO AVOID LOOMING DISASTER

Serious shortage of fertilisers for use in growing agricultural crops is yet another tragic threat that is already looming large not only in Tanzania, but also across the whole wide world. Apparently, the global fertiliser shortage is being worsened by the seemingly relentless Covid-19 pandemic, and which is caused by the mutating coronavirus that has been devastating humanity and economies in successive waves of infection.

As a consequence of this, some major fertiliser factories in Europe and elsewhere have been closed down, thus substantially reducing fertiliser production.

The shortage problem was further compounded by the imposition of lockdown measures in many source-countries, which included travel and transport restrictions that made it impossible to export-cum-import fertilisers (and other necessities).

To illustrate the point, Tanzania’s annual demand for fertiliser is up to 700,000 tonnes. But, the only fertiliser plant in the country, the Minjingu Mines and Fertiliser Company in Arusha Region, currently produces at only 30 percent of its installed annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes.

This brings us to what must be done to functionally address the hydra-headed fertiliser shortage monster which is threatening global food shortages amid escalating prices for what little there will be in terms of fertilisers and food crops. For starters, we commend Burundi for investing in a fertiliser plant in Dodoma Region with an annual production capacity of 600,000 tonnes.

Secondly, the relevant authorities – and, especially, the very government itself – are sincerely urged to heed well-wishers of our welfare and other stakeholders, including the Tanzania Fertiliser Regulatory Authority (TFRA), on how best to go about effectively addressing the problem.

Among the proposed short-term measures are for the government to cap fertiliser prices and/or subsidize purchases by farmers; ensure fair returns for farmers’ crop sales; bolster and/or diversify Minjingu fertiliser production, and fast-track commissioning of the Burundi fertiliser plant in Dodoma.

Hard, early decisions are called for here if we are to avert the looming disasters.





LET’S PLAN FOR THE FUTURE

Generally speaking, successful urban planning involves processes that seek to facilitate better metropolitan development through local regulations and direct interventions.

This is with a view to fulfilling a number of objectives which are deliberately designed and intended to constantly and sustainably improve the quality of life in urban areas.

The processes include, but are not limited to, land use, development of urban infrastructure related to transportation, communications, healthcare, education and utilities, and the provision of other essential municipal services to residents and visitors alike.

That being the case, how capable are the relevant authorities of the day to implement and constantly upgrade the requisite development projects and processes that would ensure and uphold the required living standards in the next few decades when populations of urban areas are projected to explode?

Recent study findings – some of which seem apocalyptic – should serve as a clarion call to start preparing for the otherwise unenviable ranking of Dar es Salaam, for instance, as the world’s third most densely populated metropolis in about 80 years.