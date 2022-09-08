FOOD POISONING: WE CAN’T AFFORD TO WASTE ANY TIME

Hundreds of millions of people worldwide are reported to be at risk of poisoning by substances found in the food they eat every day.

Research in various parts of the globe have revealed, for example, the existence of mycotoxin, which is a highly toxic substance produced by fungi in some staple foods.

In Tanzania, high levels of fumonisin and aflatoxin contamination have been found in maize in some regions in recent years. Experts say, however, that the extent of contamination differs in crops and even regions within countries.

What makes mycotoxin difficult to control is the fact that the chain through which it is spread is wide. Contamination in crops starts in farmyards, where the fungi, which live in the soil, produce the harmful chemical. It also goes through storage and then on to consumers.

These substances are linked with cancer of the oesophagus, which is the tube that connects the throat to the stomach. It is also associated with stunting in children, suppression of the immune system, liver disease and ultimately death.

The damage to children who feed on staples contaminated by mycotoxin is irreversible. They suffer both mental and physical health effects that they have to live with for the rest of their lives.

If the country is to develop appropriate control strategies, our farmers—most of whom are engaged in subsistence farming—should be aware of these research findings. That way, they can begin to counter the effects of mycotoxin.

Maize and groundnuts harvested during the wet season and not dried properly are vulnerable to fungus. Ignorance on the part of our farmers will be a major catalyst for the spread of this harmful substance.

Research institutes have done well to reveal the facts, and ongoing studies should expose more ways of controlling the killer fungi.

The relevant authorities and research institutes should prepare a comprehensive food safety policy that will guarantee Tanzanians safe food at all times.