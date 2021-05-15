Key lessons for managing success in the post-John Pombe Magufuli era

By Dr Peter ‘PitanAzako’ Mhando More by this Author

President Samia Suluhu Hassan signalled a new direction for Tanzania, detailing issues that will define her leadership, markedly different from her predecessor’s. She also categorically indicated that she is not diverting from the core objectives; as she puts it in the new slogan, “the work continues”.

Now that Tanzania finds itself in an unprecedented situation, it is the right time to take stock. There have been sporadic debates around what the late President John Magufuli (‘JPM’) got right, and the ones he did not. As a nation, how does Tanzania build on gains and lessons learned to maintain its ascent?

Tanzania rose to low middle-income country under JPM’s watch. Although the ascent begun with his predecessors, given what he has put in place, all indications are for the rise to continue, so long as economic management is done right. Economic success encapsulates better management of, and stable macroeconomic environment, build institutional capacity, better investment climate, infrastructure and innovation (paraphrasing the late Prof Ndulu’s four I’s), among others. Tanzania’s economy retained the same structure it has had for decades, despite the ascent. In effect during JPM era there was little gain in terms of manufacturing value-added (backward or forward linkages), when the tune was industrialization.

Throughout JPM’s epoch, the economy did not create enough jobs, due to the quality of the growth. The jobs created were mostly low-productivity, leaving a lot to be desired. For example, people moved from low-productivity agriculture-based jobs, to low-productivity, labour intensive urban informal sector jobs.

JPM’s prior experience in the infrastructure portfolio provided him an insight into the sector’s importance in development. He paid more attention to and argued for investing in infrastructure. That made a huge difference and set the pace for the future and demonstrated his belief in the adage “Africa cannot develop in the dark”.

JPM did pay attention to and invested more in the ever-important education and health sectors, making a huge difference within a short period. Transformations in the education landscape ranged from fee-free schooling, to the desks campaign and expanding access to student loans. The same is seen with the new health centres and hospitals as well as expansion of the health budget. Though it was not enough, there were marked improvements, and millions were positively impacted in the last half decade.

Accountability, ineptitude and the fight on corruption were central to JPM’s era, given the audacious measures. The actions won broad appeal but fell short in transparency. Certainly, the approaches were unlike any, and the accomplishments left a lot to be desired.

JPM was concerned that educational institutions were not generating adequate requisite skilled workforce for Tanzania’s current and future needs. He worked diligently toward a way to educate better. His longing for the promotion of ki-Swahili is proof of where his heart was.

The latest CAG’s report led to debating resource management via parastatals. Some (e.g. ATCL) despite being re-capitalized, restructured, or re-purposed to become less of a burden on taxpayers, continued to be a drain. Ironically, some were hyped as success stories under JPM.

That said, what is in store for President Hassan? The ascent, the only way forward is for Tanzania to learn to manage the gains. Being cognizant of, managing, maintaining, and building upon the success, must be number one priority. In what JPM did well, we must do it right, time and again.

Managing the economy, stability, and policy consistency is especially important. Lack of consistency creates uncertainty for all stakeholders. These should be high on President Hassan’s agenda.

In governance and corruption for instance, the fight should continue, with transparency to strengthen democratic principles, promote efficiency and effectiveness.

Demographic bonus, the youth, must be engaged and provided for, to unleash the untapped potential. Same goes for gender equality. Women (and girls) are the strengths that must be summoned to make the worthy contribution more effective.

Madam President can make the humane mistake of assuming that people around her are rational, eager for meaningful change, and know where she is leading the nation to.

At this juncture, ‘Njia Panda’, there are more pointing at ‘this’ or ‘that’ alternative, each supposedly lead to success if courageously taken. It is making a choice that is tougher than seeing the alternatives.

For long Tanzania tolerated ‘merchants of average’ who push it to fit the profile of a poor nation. It has an excess of averages. It should strive for more than average, to be different.

Not just different, but also better! This was behind JPM’s ‘daring philosophy’… (which may sound ludicrous): if you don’t start, you can’t fail. Not starting and failing, lead to the same result.

The future may be petrifying because that is the way it is, but JPM’s legacy will live on and remain in the nation’s psyche forever. Tanzania will continue to rise, if and only if it takes to heart what remains to be accomplished, for Tanzanians.

Kazi iendelee.

Dr Peter ‘PitanAzako’ Mhando is a senior analyst at INTERFINi Consultants, Dar and on the faculty of Risk Management Dept., Smeal College of Business, Pennsylvania State University.