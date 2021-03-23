Tanzanian ‘building bridges initiative’ needed now more than ever before

By Kasera Nick Oyoo More by this Author

Tanzania is at an epochal moment following the death of its fifth president, Dr John Magufuli, from natural causes on March 17, 2021. As per constitutional requirement, Vice President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as the sixth President of on March 19 – thus becoming the first-ever female President of Tanzania, to serve the remaining presidential term to the 2025 General Election.

While congratulating President Hassan, it is also our considered view that, as the new Head of State and Commander-in-Chief, she is now part and parcel of Tanzania’s Building Bridges Initiative.

There was enough government machinery to enforce tax collection under Magufuli’s government. But, what needs to be done now more than ever is to encourage voluntary tax payment by making the tax regime friendlier.

The business environment has been rather toxic, with government more often than not using its might bordering on extortion rather than suasion and persuasion to get what are Biblical Pilates’ dues.

Let us accept the reality that Tanzania will be built by ourselves. But tax collection comes with two major responsibilities: how tax revenues are managed/used; and continued efforts to bolster voluntary tax compliance.

It is imperative that bureaucrats and politicians – no matter what their standing in society – reduce rhetoric and the mistaken belief that business is all about cheating. Also, there must be discipline among tax collectors and taxpayers alike.

The sixth Union President, ‘Mama Samia,’ may have to tone down on negative messaging about whether or not her government supports investments.

The Government can only employ one million Tanzanians at most out of the over-26 million-strong workforce, most of whom are in private sector employment, the informal Economy – or are jobless!

It behooves the government to support private sector players, if only because they are the engine of economic growth.

Our relations with regional, continental and international development partners have taken a big hit, and while, we do not want to leave no stone unturned, suffice it here to say that Tanzania under President Hassan must quickly dust off shades of exceptionalism and become an integral member of the community of world nations.

The time, energy and other resources we have used in declaring ourselves victims of one or other conspiracy must be now be redirected to positive action. There is no better place to start that refocusing than the East Africa Community – and also ratify the African Free Trade Area (AfFTA) Charter.

Looking at President Hassan’s Twitter page, it is encouraging that none of the 65 people she currently follows is an ultra-hawk, only her political party apparatchiks.

She follows January Makamba; US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala-Harris; 44th US President Barack Obama; Michelle Obama; 4th Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete; Nape Nnauye, and Mo Dewji.

Others are Abdullah Mwinyi; Togolani Mavura; Abdallah Ulega; UK-in-Tanzania; WFP; BBC; CNN and, curiously enough, Tundu Lissu!

Are we reading too much into whom Mama Samia follows on Twitter? We shall never know… But, at least she is showing signs that she knows we are part of the world affected by what happens there – and we are not immune to its shocks and vicissitudes.

Our success will not come from bad-mouthing others – even when the temptation is great… Or spending valuable resources spewing rhetoric and battle cries against others.

Our getting out there and being the best we can – coupled with

Our beloved President Hassan – sounds like the point at which Tanzania took the turn into assured prosperity… Not through grandeurs of greatness, but by using the bridges which Madam President will build!