The power within

By Azim Jamal More by this Author

Drop the idea of becoming someone, because you are already a masterpiece. You cannot be improved. You have only to come to it, to know it, to realize it.” – Osho

A small seed becomes a mighty oak tree one day. If you look at the seed, it is difficult to believe that the ultimate mix of roots, leaves, flowers, and fruits are contained within. Every life carries the blueprint of its destiny within.

Man is also born a seed, brimming with potential. But unless we become conscious of this magnificence within us, we cannot actualize it.

Instead we spend our time looking outside, dividing ourselves into tiny egotistic silos of ethnicity, religion, gender, country, occupation, when we can be the whole world. The real journey is inwards.

And unless we decide to journey inwards, the real magic will not unfold.

This is not to say that the interest in the outer has to be dropped, but our preoccupation with it needs to be. True, the seed draws light, water, nutrition from the outside, but the transformation happens with the inner work.

Advertisement

Your Power is not dependent on outside factors such as Covid, Brexit or economy but it is based on what is inside you.

Ralph Waldo Emerson the American philosopher has been attributed to say “what lies behind you and what lies before you tiny matters compared to what lies with you“

In the best selling book 40 rules of love Turkish author Elif Shafak writes “Whatever your destination make sure your journey is always your journey within”

The search is within.





So how do we look for our inner treasure?

1. Meditation - Daily quiet time ideally early morning and if possible near nature. This powerful habit makes you go inward.

2. Establish keystone habits that will help you come closer to your vision – Keystone habits are habits that form the cornerstone of the ideal you have envisioned for yourself.

For example, if you want to be a singer, your keystone habit might be practicing daily for two hours come what may.

3. Identify your gifts and excel at them – Do not carry generalized notions of your gifts. Take time to articulate them, speak to others and welcome feedback. You might be surprised by the insight you gather.

Once you have a picture, write them down and ensure you hone these gifts, for example by taking a class, practicing them regularly or volunteering your skills.

4. Identify self-empowering beliefs you have – Think of your most empowering beliefs and foster them daily through visualizations and affirmations.

5. Affirmations done with crystal clarity, intensity and frequency create a strong inward belief.

6. Improve your self talk. What you speak to yourself leads to your self fulfilling prophecy. The subconscious mind gets its messages from your self and starts to believe what you are feeding it.

Your Power does not depend on things outside you, it depends on things inside you.

External Power is overpowering, Internal Power is empowering. External Power is temporary, Internal Power is permanent

External Power is limited, Internal Power is unlimited.

When you focus your journey inward and get more and more connected with it you become the Captain of your Ship, the

Architect of your Life and the

Master of your Destiny!

The world is waiting for you to tap into your power within.

What are you waiting you?