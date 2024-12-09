A door, two hearts, and an endless story

If you allow me, one day I will come to love you. With trembling hands and a heart filled with a mixture of fear and excitement, I will gently knock on your door. Perhaps I won’t have any words to say, for they will be caught in my throat. But in my eyes, you can read my entire story. In them, you’ll see the astonishment of the moment I first saw you, the sorrow of the days spent apart, and the indescribable joy of having found you.

My hands may hover hesitantly in the air, unable to muster the courage to reach out to you. But in that moment, I want you to know that you hold my entire world in your hands. Because you are my everything. And know this: the day I knock on your door, my heart will be filled with all the words it has been whispering to you for years…

Deciding to knock on someone’s door one day… It seems like such a simple act, doesn’t it? Yet the emotions it carries are so profound that they defy words. Maybe one day you’ll find yourself standing in front of a door, gently knocking on it with trembling hands. In that moment, you’ll feel as though you’re walking a fine line between knocking on the door and opening your heart.

Sometimes, people meet in just a single moment, and that moment changes the course of their entire lives. There’s a story hidden in the eyes—one that doesn’t unfold in words but resonates with every glance. Maybe it’s a smile that catches you off guard or the feeling that time has stopped for just a moment. That feeling might be what gives you the courage to knock on that door years later.

Do you know why your hands tremble? Because all the words you carry inside, all the feelings you’ve hidden for years, are impatient to escape from the depths of your heart. But at the same time, you’re afraid. What if you can’t find the right words? What if, at the very moment you need them, the words abandon you? That’s when your eyes speak. Because sometimes, eyes are the most powerful way to say what your lips cannot.

When you knock on that door, your hands might freeze in midair, overwhelmed by the gravity of the moment. You’ll want to reach out, but at the same time, you’ll know how much meaning that touch holds. The hesitation of your hands reflects the weight of the world you carry within. Because in that moment, the person standing before you isn’t just a person—they’re your dreams, your hopes, your past, and your future.

This courageous yet fragile moment touches something deep within us all. At some point in our lives, we’ve all stood before a door. Perhaps to apologise, to confess love, or simply to see someone again. In that moment, your heart opens in its most vulnerable state. But this vulnerability is also the most beautiful part of life. Because to love is to knock on the door, no matter the risk.

Perhaps the door will open, or perhaps it won’t. But what truly matters is that you’re there, standing with courage. Because to feel love, to try to express it, or even just to live with the dream of it is a miracle in itself. And who knows, maybe the day you knock, the person on the other side will read your entire story in your eyes. And maybe they’ll understand this: what they hold in their hands is your whole world.

With Love and Respect,

Burak Anatürk.