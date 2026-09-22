A national vision becomes real when people see themselves in it

At Innovation Week Tanzania 2026, I found myself in a conversation about media, creators, technology and Dira 2050. But I left thinking about something bigger.

How do we make a 25-year national vision meaningful to the Tanzanian who was not in the room when it was written?

It is an important question because nations are not transformed by plans alone. Transformation happens when people understand the direction of travel, recognise their place within it and begin making choices that move the country towards that destination.

Dira 2050 gives Tanzania an ambitious destination: a prosperous, just, inclusive and sustainable nation, powered by a knowledge-based and industrialised economy and aspiring towards a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2050.

But the real work begins when we ask what this means in the life of an ordinary Tanzanian.

What does a trillion-dollar economy mean to a young graduate looking for work? What does digital transformation mean to a small trader trying to reach new customers? What does improved logistics mean to a farmer seeking markets beyond her village? What does climate resilience mean to a community whose livelihood depends on land and water?

This, to me, is one of the great leadership challenges of Dira 2050.

We have articulated the destination. Now we must translate it into possibility.

Translation does not mean reducing a serious national vision to slogans. It means connecting policy to lived experience.

Those of us who work in institutions can easily become comfortable with the language of strategy: industrialisation, competitiveness, human capital, digital transformation, investment and productivity.

But people experience development differently. They experience it through whether a business can grow, whether a young person can find meaningful work, whether a farmer can reach a market, whether families can access quality services and whether technology expands opportunity.

National transformation therefore requires more than technocrats. It also requires translators.

Dira 2050 recognises that Tanzania’s transformation cannot be delivered by government alone. It requires government, business, civil society, development partners and citizens to act with shared purpose. The Vision itself emerged through extensive consultation. That spirit of participation must continue into implementation.

Otherwise, we risk creating a national vision that is widely admired but insufficiently owned. Media has a particular responsibility here.

Not as a loudspeaker for institutions, and not merely as a critic standing outside the development process.

A healthy media ecosystem should help society understand itself. It should translate complex policy without trivialising it, interrogate evidence, explain choices and trade-offs, hold institutions accountable and carry citizens’ experiences into the national conversation.

Communication cannot simply travel from institutions to citizens. It must travel in both directions.

Policymakers must explain what they are trying to achieve and why. Businesses should demonstrate how enterprise contributes to national progress. Citizens need enough information to question, participate and judge whether progress is actually being made.

Innovation Week offered a useful glimpse of this translation. Its conversations around engines of growth, a digital nation, youth, green ambition and enabling transformation brought large national aspirations closer to areas where institutions and individuals can act.

But that translation cannot end when an event closes.

Every significant programme associated with our national ambition should be capable of answering five simple questions: What are we trying to achieve? Why does it matter? Who is responsible? How will we know whether we are succeeding? And where can citizens see, question or contribute to the results?

This is ultimately about trust.

Trust grows when citizens can connect promises to outcomes, when progress can be seen, when setbacks can be acknowledged and when difficult choices are explained.

Dira 2050 asks Tanzania to think beyond electoral cycles and individual projects. It asks us to imagine the country today’s children will inherit and make choices now that can bring that country into being.

But a 25-year horizon can feel distant. Our task is therefore to make 2050 matter in 2026.

For the student choosing what to study. For the entrepreneur deciding where to invest. For the farmer deciding what to produce. For the institution deciding what capability to build. And for the citizen asking whether this national ambition has anything to do with them.

Because ultimately, national visions do not live in documents. They live in the choices people make because of them.

The challenge is not simply to communicate Dira 2050. It is to make it visible in everyday Tanzanian life: from the document to the classroom, from the boardroom to the farm, from policy language to practical opportunity, and from national aspiration to personal possibility.

If Tanzanians can see where they fit in the journey, Dira 2050 becomes more than a vision for 2050.

It becomes a shared project we are already building today.