Domesticating Mount Kilimanjaro: A runner’s lessons from the ‘Roof of Africa’

By Godfrey Mramba

Two years ago, over a cup of coffee, Peter Ulanga, an eleven-time Kilimanjaro summiteer, persuaded me to climb Africa’s highest mountain. As a marathon runner, I thought my fitness would be my greatest asset. Kilimanjaro laughed quietly and began teaching me other things.

We signed up for the Northern Circuit, but fires on the mountain made that route unsafe. We switched to Machame. That was the first lesson: prepare carefully, but do not become emotionally attached to your plan.

A delay in the KINAPA permit system kept us at Machame Gate until 3.45pm. We then climbed 11 kilometres through the rainforest by headlamp, reaching Machame Camp at 10 pm. Adventure, I discovered, is sometimes simply a polite word for arriving late, cold and hungry.

Admiral William McRaven writes in Make Your Bed: “If you want to change the world, start by making your bed.” His point is that big achievements begin with small disciplines. On Kilimanjaro, nobody was admiring our beds, only sleeping bags inside dusty tents, and there were no showers for seven days. Surprisingly, it did not matter. The principle applied. Wake up. Pack correctly. Eat breakfast. Check your water and snacks. Put one foot in front of the other.

On day two, we covered six kilometres in six hours while climbing over rocks to Shira Camp at 3,900 meters. At my normal running pace, six kilometres is a warm-up. On Kilimanjaro, it became a full working day. “Polepole” was not a slogan; it was our modus operandi. Sometimes progress is not about moving faster. It is about pausing, breathing, and continuing polepole.

The mountain also teaches that progress is rarely a straight line. On day three, we climbed to Lava Tower at 4,600 meters and then descended to Barranco Camp at 4,000 meters. The purpose was acclimatization: climb high, sleep low. We spent much of the week oscillating between ascent and descent. Going down did not mean we were losing ground. Sometimes stepping back prepares the body and mind to go higher.

Then came the Barranco Wall, affectionately called the Barranco Breakfast. I found nothing breakfast-like about it. Walking poles were useless; we climbed with our hands and feet, clinging to the rock like a mijusi (lizards). If you ask whether I would willingly do that wall again, my present answer is no. I reserve the right to become brave after enough time has passed.

McRaven’s book repeatedly returns to teamwork. In his naval training stories, no one paddles successfully alone. The same was true for us. Our group numbered about 50, supported by guides and porters who carried equipment, prepared camps, and kept encouraging us. Leonard Kitoka, a seven-time summiteer whom we affectionately nicknamed “Kiongozi”, became our group leader. The mountain teaches leadership: experience matters, calmness is contagious and strong teams adjust their pace so that people keep moving together.

McRaven tells of exhausted trainees standing neck-deep in freezing mud. Their ordeal would end if five of them quit. One trainee began singing; soon the others joined him.

On Kilimanjaro, one of our guides named Latifa carried a Bluetooth boombox and played music as we climbed. The music did not flatten the mountain or add oxygen to the air, but it lifted our spirits and kept us moving. McRaven’s lesson came alive: one person can give others hope.

From Kosovo Camp, at about 4,900 meters, we began the summit attempt at midnight in temperatures well below freezing. Hundreds of headlamps formed a long, silent procession up the mountain. After eight and a half hours, we reached Stella Point. The sunrise beyond Mawenzi Peak was the most beautiful I have ever seen. It was also deeply personal: Rombo is where my roots are, and Mawenzi and the Uhuru Peak sign stand within Rombo District.

Uhuru Peak was another 45 minutes to an hour away. We stayed there for only 15 to 20 minutes before descending. Twelve hours after leaving Kosovo, I returned for soup, chapati, and pineapple juice. At that moment, pineapple juice had the status of vintage champagne.

My GPS watch recorded close to 60 kilometres over seven days. The distance mattered, but the people mattered more. The porters and guides made our progress possible. Fellow climbers turned into friends. The mountain may test individual endurance, but nobody truly climbs it alone.

One observation stayed with me. We met hundreds of climbers from around the world, but by my informal estimate, Tanzanians were fewer than 10 percent.

We need to domesticate Kilimanjaro and make it part of our national imagination, not merely a landmark we advertise to the world while watching others experience it. More Tanzanians should train properly, take up the challenge, and see our country from its roof.

The mountain changes more than your perspective. It changes how you understand progress, discomfort, teamwork, and what you can achieve.

Pole pole does not mean thinking small. It means having the patience to reach something big.