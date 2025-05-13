A new era of cooperation in the US-Tanzania relationship

By Andrew Lentz

Let us imagine together a possible future for the United States - Tanzania relationship in which we create immense prosperity for both our nations.

In this future, direct flights link the US and Tanzania, carrying hundreds of thousands of American tourists every year to enjoy Tanzania’s game parks, beaches, and hotels.

Top American companies invest billions in Tanzania’s mineral and tourism sectors, among others, creating real jobs and wealth for Americans and Tanzanians.

Our militaries are partnering to promote regional stability and protect Indian Ocean trade routes and ports, ensuring safe and diverse supply lines for the global economy.

Our scientists and global health experts are conducting joint research side by side to protect our homelands and the world from the next global health crisis.

US goods, services, and investments are entering Tanzania free of non-transparent, unfair barriers. This is a bright future, isn’t it? Full of possibility.

We can start creating this future right now.

The US has invested billions of dollars over the past decades in Tanzania’s health, education, and agricultural sectors, saving lives and creating livelihoods.

It is time for us to prove the strength of these investments and for Tanzania, as a middle-income country with huge economic potential, to enter a new phase of vibrant private sector-led growth.

The US is excited to enter this next chapter alongside you - to move forward together in a new era of cooperation and partnership, with trade and investment leading the way in a mutually beneficial US-Tanzania bilateral relationship.

The US is interested in a partnership anchored in shared economic opportunities.

There are growing US companies prepared to invest in mutually beneficial opportunities that create high-value jobs on both our shores.

These companies are prepared to partner on investments that enable Tanzania to fully benefit from its abundant mineral and energy deposits; expand internet connectivity throughout the country; ensure the safety of passengers and cargo to help deepen Tanzania’s integration into global supply chains and markets; and increase farmers’ productivity.

Yet many of these investments are on hold due to drawn out negotiations, onerous tax regulations that often conflict with promised investment incentives, and other non-trade barriers.

If we can remove these barriers and close deals, we can generate good stories and create positive momentum that will draw more investors to Tanzania. Success begets success.

Free and fair elections conducted peacefully, where the Tanzanian people have the opportunity to make their voices heard by choosing their own future, are crucial to our shared success in accelerating private sector-led growth, combating corruption and strengthening internal controls, and expanding bilateral trade and investment that benefit all citizens.

As Secretary Rubio has said repeatedly, “America first does not mean America alone”.

For the US to achieve its goals, we must work together with partner countries like Tanzania to unlock economic opportunities, collaborate on security priorities, and achieve growth.

This future for the US-Tanzania relationship is closer than we think.

Achieving it will take political will in both our countries and a commitment to true partnership. Ustawi zaidi, usalama zaidi. The US is ready to achieve this together. Is Tanzania?



