A small doubt is too big!

By Azim Jamal More by this Author

Have you identified the key ingredients for success in your business?

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla says, “If you’re trying to create a [successful] company, it’s like baking a cake. You have to have all the ingredients in the right proportion.”

What is that special effervescent mixing agent which brings it all together, without which success cannot be reached? It is the Power of Belief!

The power of belief has been well documented. We also know of this power intuitively. Where would we be without belief? Would you have invested in your business if you didn’t believe it would succeed? Would you have sent your children to the best schools if you didn’t believe they would benefit from it? Of course not!

When we believe in something, our belief becomes a springboard – catapulting us toward action, which will in turn make that belief a reality. What happens when your beliefs are not absolute or when you are uncertain? What kind of confidence will you convey?

While you may understand the importance of your beliefs in propelling you to success, you have to ask if you are paying enough attention to the beliefs of your team? Does every single member believe in your company and endorse it fully? Have they been engaged in creating the outcomes?

Advertisement

In the era of social media, every team member is a virtual brand ambassador. For example, we’ve all come across the salesperson that is “on the fence” so-to-speak. He or she likes the company and its offerings, but is not into it 100 percent. Less than total belief yields less than optimal success.

You can have the greatest idea or product; the best branding and market positioning, but if you or your team members do not share a full and comprehensive belief in its success, then your business can never reach the pinnacle!

However, when enough team members start really believing in the company and its offerings a remarkable thing happens.

Coined the “Belief Multiplier Effect (BME)” by Alan Luce, it describes the sudden inexplicable upsurge in business beyond what projections anticipated.

In his article, “Creating the “Belief Multiplier Effect” (BME) in Your Business” Luce maintains that of course the basics of excellent service, motivation, leadership and education have to be present in order to experience BME.

However, the defining element is what he calls Organisational Belief. “Your sales force must use and love the company products. They must be on a mission to share the product benefits with everyone they know.”

Just as important as whether your team believes in your product or service is if you believe in your team? What you believe about your individual team members will impact their performance.

To summarise, the right belief can spell the difference between success and failure.

How do you engender the right belief? The process begins by clearly identifying your purpose. Once you are clear about what you want and why, the right beliefs become a consequence of that understanding.

For example, if you think your purpose is to be a great doctor and heal as many people as you can, then your life vision spurs you on to seek the right qualifications and experiences, which then lay down the foundation for your self-belief.

So be mindful of the beliefs you instil. And once engrained in your consciousness, be prepared for these beliefs to help your inner radiance shine through.

Remember a small doubt can be too big!