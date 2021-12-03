A special poem for Children with Disability

A special poem for the Children with Disability (CWD)

on the International Day of People with Disability – Dec 3.2021





They may laugh for what you have

But they don’t know it’s strength.

They may think it is worthless,

But it holds the treasures inside.

They may not support you fully

But that is because of jealousy

It’s okay to be sorry

But it is because they judge much.

As they may hate your cover

Don’t worry, it’s because they

Haven’t read it.

You may be unaware

But it’s because you haven’t

Activated it, it’s trigger

Comes from painful words from people

But remember this.

In darkest hours, there is always light

From their bad words, there are people

Who will be with you

If people say you can’t

Tell them I CAN, I WILL, I MUST

When someone tells you can’t

It activates your soul, to show

The world what you have

That’s the time when your potential

Is unleashed, you show your greatest goal

Your achievement

To all CWD’s I tell you this

Never give up, show them what you have

Because GOD gave that potential

Never feel down to people’s bad words

Cause they only fuel you up



Transforming you into a powerful

Machine, it doesn’t matter how

Your condition is, the only thing

That matter is your inner strength



You have that colorful potential

That maps you among people

Let me tell you this never

Ever be discouraged

Thin, Fat, you can’t walk

Have problem that tackle you

But remember, those obstacles

Make you become super

Change your story, and make

People believe that you have

Something, God let it happen

For a purpose.

That’s why you are special

You have something different

From others, cause GOD

Gave it to you.

Remember, your voice

Can make a change

One team, one dream

It’s all within you

Your voice stands

Out others

Let the world hear your voice

And break from the

Limits of life

You have potentials

Beyond the eyes.





By Robin Muhingo Rweyemamu