A special poem for Children with Disability
Friday December 03 2021
A special poem for the Children with Disability (CWD)
on the International Day of People with Disability – Dec 3.2021
They may laugh for what you have
But they don’t know it’s strength.
They may think it is worthless,
But it holds the treasures inside.
They may not support you fully
But that is because of jealousy
It’s okay to be sorry
But it is because they judge much.
As they may hate your cover
Don’t worry, it’s because they
Haven’t read it.
You may be unaware
But it’s because you haven’t
Activated it, it’s trigger
Comes from painful words from people
But remember this.
In darkest hours, there is always light
From their bad words, there are people
Who will be with you
If people say you can’t
Tell them I CAN, I WILL, I MUST
When someone tells you can’t
It activates your soul, to show
The world what you have
That’s the time when your potential
Is unleashed, you show your greatest goal
Your achievement
To all CWD’s I tell you this
Never give up, show them what you have
Because GOD gave that potential
Never feel down to people’s bad words
Cause they only fuel you up
Transforming you into a powerful
Machine, it doesn’t matter how
Your condition is, the only thing
That matter is your inner strength
You have that colorful potential
That maps you among people
Let me tell you this never
Ever be discouraged
Thin, Fat, you can’t walk
Have problem that tackle you
But remember, those obstacles
Make you become super
Change your story, and make
People believe that you have
Something, God let it happen
For a purpose.
That’s why you are special
You have something different
From others, cause GOD
Gave it to you.
Remember, your voice
Can make a change
One team, one dream
It’s all within you
Your voice stands
Out others
Let the world hear your voice
And break from the
Limits of life
You have potentials
Beyond the eyes.
By Robin Muhingo Rweyemamu