Africa’s power generation goals must be matched by grid investment

Tanzania, DR Congo, Zambia and other neighbouring countries must match ambitious power-generation targets with investment in transmission, distribution, regional interconnectors and risk management if electricity is to drive industrialisation and not remain stranded.

Zambia’s ambition to expand electricity generation capacity to 10,000 megawatts represents a significant prospects to transform its economy. But success of this ambition will depend on more than building power stations. Without corresponding investment in transmission lines, substations and distribution networks, the region risks producing electricity it cannot reliably deliver to consumers.

The warning from Zambia’s Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary for Electricity, Arnold Simwaba, is a vital signal for policymakers and investors in eastern and southern Africa. Zambia’s installed generation capacity has now reached 4,722.3 megawatts, while solar capacity has surpassed the 1,000-megawatt target. However, generation achievements alone will not guarantee reliable electricity if the national and regional grids lacks the capacity to evacuate and distribute additional power.

For Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi, DR Congo and their neighbours, the challenge is to build an electricity system in which generation, transmission and distribution advance together.

I think a credible regional grid is the missing link. Electricity infrastructure must be planned as an integrated regional system and not as separate investment projects. A power plant may be technically sound and financially viable, but its economic value diminishes if transmission constraints prevent it from delivering electricity when and where it is needed.

Experiences in Germany, China and India demonstrate the importance of coordinating generation expansion with grid development, particularly as renewable energy becomes more prominent. Although these countries operate under different regulatory and financial arrangements, their experiences underline a common best practice of electricity infrastructure anticipating future supply and demand.

Tanzania and Zambia should assess grid capacity, transmission connections, demand forecasts and evacuation requirements alongside every major generation project. Planning transmission only after a power station is completed risks creating expensive bottlenecks, underutilised assets and missed opportunities for industrial growth.

The same principle applies across eastern and southern Africa, where expanding electricity access and supporting mining, manufacturing, agriculture and commercial activity require networks capable of delivering dependable electricity supply

Governments must address electricity tariffs, transmission access, payment security and contractual obligations. These are essential conditions for building confidence among utilities, independent power producers and private investors.

For Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi and DR Congo, stronger interconnections could deepen regional trade while supporting investment in productive sectors. The wider regional agenda should include Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, Mozambique, South Sudan and other participating economies, with projects prioritised according to their technical feasibility and demonstrable economic value.

This is why Umoja Conservation Trust and Spot on Insurance Brokers and Risk Advisory are advocating for the East and Southern Africa Electricity Forum 2027 in Lusaka, purposely to encourage dialogue on infrastructure investment, regional cooperation and the practical measures required to translate electricity ambitions into economic benefits.

Achieving Zambia’s 10,000-megawatt ambition will require investment well beyond generation. Governments must create conditions that attract independent power producers, transmission developers, distribution operators, development finance institutions, commercial lenders and institutional investors.

Public-private partnerships will help finance transmission corridors, substations, grid automation and distribution upgrades where public budgets are insufficient. Such arrangements, however, depend on transparent and innovative procurements, credible payment mechanisms, predictable regulation and tariffs that balance financial sustainability with consumer affordability.

Making risk management part of infrastructure planning

Large energy projects face risks ranging from construction delays and cost overruns to currency volatility, regulatory uncertainty, extreme weather, equipment failure and cyber threats. Land acquisition and environmental approvals can also delay implementation.

These exposures require early project preparation, independent technical assessments, realistic financial modelling, contingency planning and clear contractual allocation of responsibilities.

African insurers should collaborate with engineering specialists and international reinsurers to strengthen technical underwriting capacity and mobilise sufficient protection for large infrastructure investments. Co-insurance, risk pools and reinsurance arrangements can help distribute exposures that individual domestic insurers may be unable to retain.

Climate resilience must also be built into project design through measures such as flood protection, lightning protection, equipment redundancy and emergency restoration plans.

Insurance, however, cannot compensate for poor engineering or inadequate maintenance. Its greatest value comes when financial protection complements prevention, sound construction and operational preparedness.

Simwaba’s warning highlights a fundamental truth: installed capacity is not the same as electricity reliably delivered to customers.

Zambia must measure progress towards 10,000 megawatts by the number of power stations commissioned and by the electricity reaching productive users and households. Its neighbours face the same imperative as they pursue energy security, industrialisation and wider access.

The strategic priority for eastern and southern Africa is to coordinate generation with grid expansion, mobilise sustainable investment, strengthen regional electricity markets and embed risk management throughout project development.