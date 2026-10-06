Closing Africa’s protection gap

Eastern and southern Africa is entering a decisive period for insurance, reinsurance and enterprise risk management. The opportunity involves selling more policies and building a regional risk-financing architecture capable of protecting households, businesses, infrastructure, trade corridors and governments from interconnected shocks.

The scale of the opportunity is substantial. Africa generated approximately $63.6 billion in insurance premiums in 2023, comprising about $43.0 billion of life and $20.6 billion of non-life premiums. Sadly Africa represents only about 0.9 percent of the global insurance market. Just five countries – South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Kenya and Nigeria – accounted for approximately 87 percent of African premiums, illustrating the extreme concentration of insurance capacity.

The contrast is striking in East Africa. 2025 regional outlook puts aggregate insurance penetration across Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Ethiopia at only 1.57 percent in 2023: Kenya 2.61 percent, Tanzania 0.60 percent, Uganda 0.83 percent and Ethiopia 0.30 percent. This indicates a very large protection and risk-transfer market that remains commercially underdeveloped.

Where the leakage occurs

The first leakage is underinsurance. Individuals, SMEs, farms, logistics operators, manufacturers, property owners and infrastructure projects frequently carry risks that are either uninsured or inadequately insured.

The second is fragmentation: different jurisdictions apply different licensing, capital, policy-wording, tax, claims, data and reinsurance requirements.

The third is inadequate risk information. Without credible catastrophe, agricultural, mortality, claims, property and commercial-risk datasets, insurers must price uncertainty rather than risk.

The fourth leakage is the weakness of enterprise risk management. UN Trade and Development reports that 32 percent of African firms surveyed in 2023 identified limited access to financial tools as a major obstacle to growth. Africa specifically needs stronger SME risk-management standards and regional risk mechanisms.

Measuring the opportunity is not to claim a single “insurance gap” number, but to model incremental premium capacity. Africa’s 2023 penetration was approximately 3.4 percent, while OECD averaged penetration across reporting jurisdictions at 5.4 percent in 2024. Closing even part of that differential could create tens of billions of dollars of additional annual premium capacity.

The reinsurance opportunity is staggering. African reinsurance premiums reached approximately $6.27 billion in 2024, only around 1.6 percent of global reinsurance premiums, despite the continent’s substantial exposure to natural catastrophe, infrastructure, agricultural, energy, transport and sovereign risks.

Africa regulators, insurers, reinsurers, banks, intermediaries, investors and commercial diplomats should prioritise five reforms.

First, let’s build interoperable regional insurance markets. EAC, SADC, Comesa and AfCFTA frameworks should progressively harmonise licensing, solvency standards, policy documentation, claims recognition and cross-border supervision.

Second, establish regional risk-data infrastructure. Shared catastrophe maps, property databases, agricultural data, mortality tables, claims databases, infrastructure exposure registers and climate-risk models will materially improve underwriting and pricing.

Third, create portable cross-border insurance solutions. A truck, construction contractor, logistics company, agricultural producer or multinational operating across Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda or Botswana should not encounter an entirely different risk-transfer architecture at every border.

Regional master policies, local-admitted policies, fronting arrangements and coordinated claims protocols will bridge this gap while respecting national regulation.

Fourth, strengthen public-private risk financing. The World Bank’s REPAIR programme for Eastern and Southern Africa is already designed to mobilise $395 million of additional private capital, alongside $400 million of programme financing, ultimately targeting financial resilience for approximately 28 million people. This demonstrates that regional risk financing can be structured at meaningful scale.

The opportunity beforehand is to move Eastern and Southern Africa from reactive loss financing to proactive risk financing.

Insurance and reinsurance should become infrastructure for trade, investment and economic resilience. African regulators must provide the enabling architecture as the private-sector risk specialists provide products, capital and expertise.