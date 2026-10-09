MCL
|
MwanaClick
Home
Editorials
Our Columnists
Guest Columns
Cartoon
More
•••
Sign in
My Account
Personal details
Change password
Purchases
Sign out
Search
Home
News
National
international
Sports
Football
Basketball
Athletics
Swimming
Business
Finance
Enterprise
Boss Talk
OpEd
Editorials
Our Columnists
Guest Columns
Cartoon
Puzzles
Zanzibar
Tourism
Blue Economy
Real Estate
Tech Page
Magazines
The Beat
Smart World
Political Reforms
Market Data
Jobs
Notices
Tenders
Notices
Tenders
Services
MCL
MwanaClick
Africa must build the risk architecture it needs to stand on its own
Friday, October 09, 2026
- 4 min read
By
Bryan Toshi Bwana
Related
Closing Africa’s protection gap
Why procurement is Africa’s missing development lever
Latest
Tanzania’s combined GDP reaches Sh243.3 trillion ($92 billion) after rebasing
Three miners rescued after 20 hours trapped in Mara mine
IPU resolution urges inclusive governance, stronger accountability
How girl-led advocacy is reshaping Tanzania’s gender equality roadmap
Kilimanjaro orders unused farms to be allocated for coffee growing
English Premier League trophy arrives in Tanzania for first time
In the headlines
View All
Tanzania’s combined GDP reaches Sh243.3 trillion ($92 billion) after rebasing
28 killed as bus bursts into flames after collision with lorry in Morogoro
Tanzania offloads five tonnes of gold following a price surge
If you notice these signs, seek help from a mental health expert