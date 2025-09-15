Are the perils of illiteracy more imminent than we thought?

Sociology can lend us one of its tools for examining and tackling sociological problems, referred to as the ‘wider sense approach’. This approach is important because it allows us to look at a situation beyond its surface and immediate manifestation. For example, looking at a boil only from the outside gives a narrower understanding compared to examining it more deeply at the systemic level to discover why it is actually there. The latter is analogous to the ‘wider sense approach’.

When we speak of illiteracy as a social situation or problem, as the case may be, we should see it as more than just ‘the inability to read and write’. It requires a broader perspective.

While the inability to read and write may not, in itself, be deadly, being excluded from the world that reads and writes, and relying only on audio-visual senses, is a huge deprivation. So much is communicated and preserved in writing that the illiterate have no access to, and, in the same way, much of what they might offer can only be preserved and communicated through writing.

It is easy to exclude, mislead and exploit people who are illiterate or incapable of reading and writing. This is because of the limited nature of their access to information and knowledge, which is a basis for civic participation, democratic engagement and informed decision-making. This is where illiteracy becomes an enemy to be fought with all our possible means.

We have heard and seen people cheated in transactions, polling, etc., simply because they could not decipher written information. Illiteracy thus creates inequality of opportunity in society, especially regarding leadership and participation. When social and economic empowerment meets such a barrier, the result is a vicious cycle of poverty.

Nonetheless, going back to the wider sense approach, we see that reading and writing is just one kind of illiteracy, though, without mincing words, the most impactful. Our bigger challenge today is digital literacy, as technology grows at a very high speed and impacts us as social agents and society as a whole. Technology, and especially digital information technology, is already a player we must mention whenever we speak of social realities, and digital literacy is at the moment as essential as traditional literacy (reading and writing) because the world is tech-driven.

Why, then, do we ask whether the “perils” of our illiteracy are imminent? It is because literacy is itself the currency of socio-economic exchange, growth, progress, and opportunity. Yet this literacy now far surpasses traditional literacy, which, to the fast-paced world, is the bare minimum and a non-issue.

The perils are imminent because we are a nation with a majority population of young people. Over 70 per cent are aged 35 and under. For us to keep pace with the developing world and avoid being left behind, literacy of global standards is the only legacy worthy of our young people, who will live much longer to build this nation in all aspects.

When we deny young people quality education, which nurtures this standard of literacy, we deny the nation its future, and we exclude our youth from global opportunities. Whether we like it or not, we will soon face a new digital divide between those who can adapt to modern science and technology beyond the bare minimum and those who cannot. When that moment comes, it will be vital that our young people already have systemic empowerment and inclusion.

Considering practical situations at the moment, we will agree that literacy is a tool for building inclusive communities through shared knowledge. Illiteracy isolates people from discussions that they should be part of. Social media, for example, can unite people, and in its extremes and improper use, can polarise and fragment societies. But it takes digital literacy shaped by moral values to make the most of it for good.

Moreover, in many countries political and economic engagement is intercepted and manipulated by exploiting the loopholes in people’s digital illiteracy. Digitally literate citizens ask the right questions because they can access the right information. Illiteracy limits voters’ awareness and incapacitates them in critically evaluating policies.

Empowered and literate citizens are better able to demand accountability and transparency from those in governance. Likewise, when leaders possess higher levels of specialised literacy, they can approach social problems and services in ways that bridge gaps.

It is time our education system was designed to prioritise local problems first, before general ones. This is what other countries do, which in turn helps them maximise the tools available to solve local problems and create jobs for their youth. An education system that fails to produce what society needs is a serious problem. Unfortunately that is our reality, leaving many educated young men and women roaming the streets without the assurance of stable employment.