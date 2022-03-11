CALLS FOR RETRAINING OF DRIVERS, CONDUCTORS APT

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Any initiative aimed at making our roads safer is welcome, particularly at this time when the country continues to needlessly lose lives in circumstances that smack of carelessness and negligence.

Were bus drivers to be retested, many would be found to lack the necessary competence to handle public service vehicles.

Many travellers around the country find themselves entrusting their lives to people who lack the temperament, discipline, and expertise required to drive safely. The situation is not helped by corrupt traffic police officers.

It is against this backdrop that appeals for bus drivers and conductors to undergo fresh training are timely. Implementation of the proposal should help to save lives and check wastage of resources resulting from road accidents.

Apart from deaths, the hospitalisation of accident victims, and care of those injured and maimed in accidents is a hefty social cost.

Retraining drivers on traffic rules and regulations is crucial because some may have forgotten them, while others have no idea after obtaining their driving licences through fraudulent means.

Advertisement

Granted, not all the accidents are a result of human error. Mechanical defects also play a role. However, it is the duty of drivers to ensure that they drive vehicles that are well maintained and mechanically sound. Vehicle roadworthiness is a key factor in road safety.

Conductors need to be reeducated on the importance of issuing tickets to their passengers, and treating them with respect. Unfortunately, many travellers do not know or appreciate why it is necessary to have tickets.

In addition to indicating one’s seat number, bus tickets provide important information in case of an accident. For long distance travel, it is easier to identity casualties. A ticket also confirms travel in case insurance claims are lodged.

Updating the skills and knowledge among bus crews should help to enhance road safety.





GIVE RESEARCH MORE PUSH

There is a need for Tanzania to invest more in research in agriculture, medicine, science and technology. Research is a vital tool for unlocking new potential, and opening the doors to innovation to improve the quantity and quality of production in various sectors.

By establishing the true needs of specific areas through research, it is easier to attract foreign investment, and, in the long run, create more jobs for Tanzanians to spur economic development. With agriculture being a key economic sector, research on better seeds, plant adaptation, crop diseases, pest control, and new farming methods is needed if we hope to boost food production.

Also, investment in medical research is a must to tackle diseases and other health-related challenges, and free human resource for productive engagement. Human and animals diseases hamper development.

However, research is useless if the findings are not put to good use. Resources invested in research should be recouped by making use of the knowledge to improve the lives of the people and society in general.

Findings should be worked upon instead of being left to gather dust on shelves.