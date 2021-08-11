CONCERTED EFFORTS KEY IN CLIMATE CHANGE RESPONSE

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The East African Community intends to raise an eye-popping $198 billion between 2020 and 2030 under its climate finance mobilisation strategy. The colossal sum is required to help the region mitigate the impact and hazards of climate change, as well as develop adaptation strategies.

The impact of climate change—a phenomenon that began in the 1950s due to increased levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide produced by fossil fuels—is real.

According to a new report by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), there is “unequivocal evidence that humans are to blame for increasing temperatures”.

IPCC says that by end of this century, temperatures are likely to rise to 1.50 degrees centigrade above pre-industrial levels, causing the sea level to rise by about two metres.

Farm yields have been suffering because of climate change. Global warming is already beginning to make parts of the world uninhabitable. This is especially true in countries like the Maldives that are on some of the world’s lowest-lying landmasses.

Recently, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said to try and tame climate change, the world must consign coal to history, and shift to clean energy sources, protect nature and provide climate finance for countries on the frontline.

This is to say that climate change poses a serious threat to the existence of humanity itself. The cost of reversing the trend is huge. So, a united front is needed to combat and reverse climate change.

Awareness creation is important for every player. Sufficient knowledge about climate change will enable people make conscious choices when it comes to energy sources.

Governments and regulatory bodies need to come up with effective pro-climate laws and policies.

The push should focus on alternative sources of energy, protection of natural vegetation cover, environmental conservation and educating the people about the phenomenon.

REFINE RURAL LIFE FURTHER

The face of the countryside is changing tremendously, thanks to the expanding connection to the national electricity grid. What were once backwater trading centres are today vibrant little townships with all the conveniences of urban life.

Improved agricultural methods, though key to achieving food security, could not have guaranteed sustainable development in the rural areas. Indeed, the remote villages have been lagging behind, mainly due to lack of, or inadequate power supply.

No wonder the government, in its bid to spread development, established the Rural Energy Agency to speed up the electrification of the villages. To raise funds to implement the programme, the government began by imposing a levy on power tariffs for electricity consumers to chip in.

The private sector also has a role to play in this effort. Cottage industries are not the only area set to benefit from the availability of electricity. Hospitals will be able to use refrigerators to safely store vaccines and medicines, thus helping to improve the quality of health care. Electricity is a means to empower rural folks to better their lives.