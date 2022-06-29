CONSTITUTION REVIEW: HEED WARIOBA’S ADVICE

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Talks and discussions on the need for constitutional reforms in Tanzania are widespread. This has been the case for several decades now.

In 1977, the current Constitution of the United Republic was written. In 1983, some changes were made to the document to include the Bill of Rights.

Under Justice Francis Nyalali’s chairmanship, the commission appointed by President Ali Hassan Mwinyi came up with proposals that resulted in the passing of the Political Parties Act, hence restoring the multiparty system.

In 2012, President Jakaya Kikwete appointed a commission under the chairmanship of Retired Prime Minister Joseph Warioba.

The Second Draft of the Constitution was released ahead of the formation of a Constituent Assembly in December, 2013. This resulted in a Proposed Constitution, that, however, key opposition parties rejected and walked out in protest.

The country was then presented with a Proposed Constitution. Time did now allow it for the nation to go to a referendum.

Experts argue that a good constitution plays a key role in catalyzing social, economic and political development of a country.

This, they argue, is due to the fact that a constitution is an embodiment of fundamental regulations and principles according to which a country and its people are supposed to work, particularly, tackling the question of power distribution, protection of rights of the people and explaining their obligations.

For a country to run smoothly, there has to be clear separation of powers, so argue the experts: Judiciary (power to make judgements on law), Executive (power to put laws into action) and Parliament (power to make and change laws).

Given the fact that a constitution is about a society, it is only prudent that the people should have the final say on the kind of constitution they want.

Hence, the call by Mr Warioba is timely, that people in authority should listen to what the people want with regards to a new constitution.





IMPROVE RURAL LIFE FURTHER

The face of rural areas is being transformed at a breathtaking pace, thanks to the expanding connection to the national electricity grid. What were once sleepy trading centres are today vibrant little townships with all the conveniences of urban life.

Improved agricultural methods, though key to achieving food security, could not have guaranteed sustainable development in the rural areas. Indeed, the remote villages have been lagging behind, mainly due to lack of, or inadequate power supply.

No wonder the government, in its bid to spread development, established the Rural Energy Agency to speed up the electrification of the villages. To raise funds to implement the programme, the government began by imposing a levy on power tariffs for electricity consumers to chip in.

The private sector also has a role to play in this effort. Cottage industries are not the only area set to benefit from the availability of electricity. Hospitals will be able to use refrigerators to safely store vaccines and medicines, thus helping to improve the quality of health care. Electricity is a means to empower rural folks to better their lives.