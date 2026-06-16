Cooperative banking and Tanzania’s journey to a $1 trillion economy

The government’s 2026/27 Budget presented last week in Parliament in Dodoma by Finance minister Khamis Mussa Omar marks another important milestone in Tanzania’s development journey.

The budget stands at Sh62.33 trillion, representing a 10.3 percent increase compared to the 2025/26 budget of Sh56.49 trillion.

The government expects to collect Sh46.79 trillion in revenue, with approximately 74.2 percent of the budget financed through domestic revenue.

The budget is built around the theme of building a resilient economy through digital transformation, strategic investment and sustainable fiscal policies for inclusive economic growth.

It targets a GDP growth of 6.3 percent in 2026, compared to 5.9 percent in 2025, while keeping inflation within the medium-term range of 3 to 5 percent.

This ambition is further reinforced by Tanzania Development Vision 2050 (Dira 2050), which seeks to transform Tanzania into a prosperous, just, inclusive and self-reliant nation. By 2050, Tanzania aims to become an industrialised, knowledge-based, upper-middle-income country with a $1 trillion economy and per capita income of $7,000.

This is a major leap from the current development position, where per capita income increased from $453 in 2000 to $1,277 in 2023.

At the heart of both the national budget and Vision 2050 is a common theme: economic growth must be inclusive, technology-driven and people-centred.

This ambition cannot be achieved without a strong financial sector capable of mobilising savings, supporting entrepreneurship, financing productive sectors and extending financial services to every Tanzanian regardless of location or economic status.

This is where cooperative banking becomes critically important.

For decades, cooperatives have played a central role in Tanzania’s economic development.

From agriculture and livestock to fisheries, mining and small-scale enterprises, cooperatives have provided millions of Tanzanians with opportunities to organize, produce, market and improve their livelihoods.

Yet, many cooperatives continue to face challenges related to access to finance, working capital, digital financial services and investment funding.

The cooperative movement represents one of the largest and most powerful economic networks in the country.

Current data indicates that Tanzania has approximately 7,300 registered cooperative societies with more than 8 million members.

These cooperatives operate across agriculture, livestock, fisheries, savings and credit, marketing, housing and other sectors of the economy.

The future growth of Tanzania’s economy will largely depend on whether productive sectors can access affordable finance.

Farmers require financing for inputs and mechanization. Cooperatives require working capital and investment funding. SMEs require business expansion capital.

Youth and women entrepreneurs require startup financing. These are precisely the segments that cooperative banking was designed to serve.

As Tanzania’s cooperatives focused bank, Coop Bank occupies a unique position within the financial sector.

The Bank was established with a clear purpose: to empower cooperatives, their members and the broader community through accessible and innovative financial solutions.

This purpose is even more relevant as the country pursues the ambitious aspirations outlined in Dira 2050.

The Bank serves cooperatives, farmers, small businesses and communities that form the backbone of the national economy.

Agriculture alone contributes 26.5 percent to GDP, employs 65 percent of the workforce and generates 30 percent of export earnings.

This makes agricultural and cooperative financing not just a banking opportunity, but a national development priority.

Digital transformation is also central to Vision 2050. The Vision targets at least 70 percent digital literacy among citizens and more than 80 percent of Government services delivered through secure and user-friendly digital platforms by 2050. Currently, Tanzania’s digital participation remains below the country’s future ambition.

Available digital adoption data shows that internet penetration stood at around 29.1 percent at the start of 2025, meaning there is still a wide gap to be closed. This gap creates both a challenge and an opportunity for banks.

The role of Co-operative Bank should therefore to become a catalyst for financial inclusion, enterprise development, cooperative growth and community prosperity.

Through digital banking, agency banking, agricultural finance, SME lending and financial literacy programs, the Bank can help bring millions of Tanzanians into the formal economy.

A $1 trillion economy is not merely a statistic. In practical terms, it means higher incomes, more jobs, stronger businesses, increased productivity, better public services and improved living standards for millions of citizens.

It means more farmers accessing markets, more youth creating enterprises, more women participating in economic activities and more communities building wealth through collective action. Cooperative banking therefore well positioned to help make that vision a reality.