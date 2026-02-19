Dar es Salaam authorities must get Kariakoo right this time

The decision by the Dar es Salaam regional authorities to remove traders operating in informal spaces marks a decisive return to order. It follows clear instructions from Regional Commissioner, Albert Chalamila, delivered during the reopening of Kariakoo Market.

That moment carried both symbolism and responsibility. Kariakoo is not just a market. It is the commercial heart of the city.

It is also a space shaped by public investment, including billions of shillings spent on restoring the Market after the 2021 fire.

Such investment demands protection. It demands discipline. It demands governance that is firm, fair, and consistent.

The reopening ceremony, presided over by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, set a clear vision.

Roads must remain open. Access must be guaranteed. Safety must come first. Rescue services must move freely.

These are not cosmetic goals. They are core principles of an organised city.

The latest directives by the council seek to restore this order. Streets and walkways must be cleared. Goods must return inside shops. Bodaboda and bajaji operators must use designated stations.

Cargo vehicles must follow strict time schedules.

These measures are not punitive by design. They are corrective by necessity. Yet enforcement alone will not solve the problem.

The scale of informality in Kariakoo reflects deeper structural pressures. Thousands depend on small trade for survival.

Limited space, weak supervision, and poor coordination have allowed disorder to entrench itself.

This reality cannot be ignored.

Leadership within trader associations has been candid. Agreements exist. Rules exist. Plans exist. What has failed repeatedly is implementation. Supervision fades. Discipline weakens. Old habits return. The city resets.

The cycle repeats. This moment must be different.

Order cannot be seasonal. It must be permanent. Rules cannot be selective. They must be universal.

Dialogue must continue. But it must be matched with consistency and lawful authority.

An organised Kariakoo is not an enemy of livelihoods.